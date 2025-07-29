Open Extended Reactions

Tournaments instantly become history, but they have ramifications. More than two weeks have passed since the final whistle blew at the FIFA Club World Cup, yet its impact is still being felt, not in trophy cabinets, but in transfer negotiations.

For some players at South American clubs, this wasn't just another competition on the calendar. It was a chance to prove they belonged on bigger stages. With scouts in the stands and clubs watching closely, the tournament became a launchpad. Perform well here, and a big move could transpire.

That's exactly what happened. Several players have used the Club World Cup to boost their stock. Here are some of the names who turned their performances into transfers.

The Colombian was so impressive in Brazilian side Fluminense's surprise ride to the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Arias was named man of the match in three games and made the official team of the tournament. And finally, he has made his move to Europe, joining Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It should probably be surprising that Arias has taken this long to cross the Atlantic. For the past three years, he has been one of the top players in South America. Fluminense signed him on the cheap in 2021, and perhaps even they were surprised by the progress he made in their colors.

An attacking midfielder, Arias usually featured for them playing from the right wing, becoming so important to the team that he was handed the liberty to wander infield. He excels at turning and surging away from his marker. He also combines well and hits a mean set piece, made apparent when he scored against South Korean side Ulsan HD last month with a superbly struck free kick.

Jhon Arias' performances for Fluminense at the Club World Cup have earned him a move to Wolves. (Photo by Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

He was key to the Fluminense side that won the CONMEBOL Libertadores in 2023. At the end of the year, they were steamrolled by Manchester City in the final of the Club World Cup. But amid the 4-0 defeat, the Colombian stood out, carrying the fight to the opposition on his own.

After showing that he belonged in such company, it was surprising that he did not move in the winter window and even more so when he stayed put through the next one, in the middle of 2024. By then, he had shone for the Colombia national team in their run to the final of the Copa América, only this time in a very different role.

To accommodate James Rodríguez, Arias was part of a disciplined midfield trio, highly effective in a much more restrictive role. He had demonstrated his versatility, his ability to prioritize the collective's needs over his own, yet the big money offer still did not come. Finally, the Club World Cup gave him the stage, and he used it to seal the move to Wolves.

Why did it take so long? Almost certainly because of his age (Arias turns 28 in September). The European teams -- fueled by the success of Real Madrid's boldness in signing the teenage Vinícius Júnior -- have been looking for adolescents, for promises rather than realities.

The Club World Cup might have served as a reminder that this is not always be the best policy.

Following Arias across the Atlantic is another Colombian with an interesting Brazilian backstory. Ríos was in typically spiky, dynamic form for Palmeiras in the Club World Cup. He was a futsal player, representing his country in a tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Rangy and versatile, he soon became an important part of the side, and, together with Arias, forced his way into the Colombia lineup. Once again, the Club World Cup has worked its magic. There was interest from AS Roma, but Benfica have emerged victorious, luring the 25-year-old to Portugal.

They have acquired a leggy, rangy midfielder with a wide range of skills. He is a fiery character, sometimes too much, as seen in a recent clash with his now-teammate and Argentina defender Nicolás Otamendi in a recent World Cup qualifier.

There is a snap in his fierce tackling and a rebellious spirit in his capacity to come out with a sudden short-space dribble.

He is also a fine striker of the ball, and for all the edge to his game, he has also shown his ability to knuckle down and play a supporting role to Rodriguez in the national team, like Arias.

Indeed, his form for Colombia in last year's Copa América was arguably even more impressive than his displays for Palmeiras.

Roma might have lost out in the race for Ríos, but they were able to get signature of Flamengo's fast right back, whose goal on July 17 in the 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino was seen as a farewell gesture.

He is 21, making this more of a conventional South America-to-Europe transfer, but the Club World Cup did him little harm, even if it did highlight some of his defensive weaknesses.

He was at fault for the goal that Pedro Neto scored for Chelsea in the group game, but responded well to his mistake and played a good second half as Flamengo emerged victorious against the eventual champions.

He is at his best when going forward, where he can cut in toward the area, and his speed is also useful when running back to goal. Wesley agreed terms with Roma after turning down an advance from Zenit St. Petersburg of Russia.

At 21, Flamengo defender Wesley makes the jump from Brazil to Italy. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

A player whose international chances should not suffer as a result of a move is center forward Jesus, who swaps Botafogo for Nottingham Forest. In a deal that was done before the start of the Club World Cup, Jesus was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's first Brazil squad, but the very next day, Ancelotti was in the stadium to see the player produce a magnificent performance under pressure.

Needing to win to stay alive in the Libertadores, Botafogo were quickly a man down. Jesus saw them over the line by scoring the only goal of the game, worrying the opposing defenders all night and providing a tenacious first line of defense. In the Club World Cup, he did something similar against vastly superior opposition, scoring the goal that brought a famous victory over reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Nottingham Forest is the next destination for striker Igor Jesus, after a wonderful spell at Botafogo. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is another to have taken a long and winding road. He began last year with Shabib Al Alhi in the United Arab Emirates, but Botafogo, with their excellent scouting system, had him on the radar and brought him back to Brazil on a free transfer in the middle of the year.

They unleashed him in July when he was a relative unknown. But by September, he was starting for Brazil in World Cup qualification. On his day, he operates as a one-man forward line by holding up the ball and combining, running beyond the defense into the channels, making goals and scoring them, while also defending from the front with rare intensity. It will be fascinating to follow his progress in the Premier League.

JAIR CUNHA | Botafogo to Forest

Signed from Santos at the start of the year, Jair spent 2024 in Brazil's second division. An injury to the Angolan center back Bastos meant that Jair was thrown straight into the starting lineup, and with Botafogo going through a transitional time, things were not always easy.

He was seen at his best in that Club World Cup triumph against PSG, where he hardly put a foot wrong. But he is still very much a work in progress. Against PSG, Botafogo defended close to their own goal.

In the previous game, against Seattle Sounders, he looked vulnerable in open space and this has been the pattern of the six months he spent with Botafogo. His passing out of defense has been patchy and at times, he appeared short of confidence.

And for all his size, he'll have to toughen up physically for the battles ahead. There were moments when he was bullied by tough center forwards, and he was not as dominant in the air as might be expected from a defender of his stature.

Forest have been specialists at defending in a low block, which should suit him, but he might well need plenty of time on the training ground to get him up to scratch.

Jair, then, has been signed more for promise than reality, which has been the recent template for many of the deals that European clubs have been doing in South America. The lesson of the Club World Cup, however, is that some more experienced names on the continent are also worthy of consideration, and Arias now spearheads the challenge of South America's new and older European intake.