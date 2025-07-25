Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool turn to Gordon as Diaz replacement

Why a transfer to Liverpool is the 'chance of a lifetime' for Isak (1:31)

Liverpool could turn to Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, while Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to consider offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is the subject of interest from Liverpool. George Wood/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are looking to re-ignite interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon if Luis Díaz leaves this summer, says the Liverpool Echo. Bayern Munich have already seen a €65 million bid to sign Diaz rejected, with the Reds holding out for €75m. Meanwhile, Gordon, a boyhood Liverpool fan despite playing for Everton in his early career, could be available for a similar fee and Arne Slot will need to find a replacement.

- Manchester United left back Luke Shaw is ready to leave Old Trafford, according to The Sun. The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, but with belief that he could struggle to garner regular minutes behind Patrick Dorgu, it is reported that he is now willing to "listen to offers" amid "serious interest" from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Shaw is currently the Red Devils longest-serving star, having joined from Southampton for a fee of £30m in 2014.

- Negotiations are continuing between Arsenal and Crystal Palace regarding a deal for attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, reports TEAMtalk. The Gunners are reportedly prepared to make an offer worth £55m amid hopes of signing the 27-year-old England international to a four-year contract, but the Eagles are "holding firm" and are unwilling to lower their valuation of £68m. Eze enjoyed a career-best campaign in Premier League goal involvements last season as he directly contributed to 16 goals in 34 games.

- A move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is being lined up by Napoli, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Manager Antonio Conte is reported to be interested in the 30-year-old as looks to further reinforce his forward options, while Gli Azzurri reportedly also have Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, 27 and Manchester City's Jack Grealish, 29, on their shortlist. Sterling returned to Stamford Bridge this month following a loan spell at Arsenal, during which he scored one goal in 28 matches across all competitions.

- Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leave this summer, according to L'Equipe. The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes, and the club's hierarchy are keen to ensure they avoid another Kylian Mbappé situation after he joined Real Madrid on a free transfer last year. Donnarumma has turned down multiple offers from PSG to sign a new deal, with recent reports linking him to clubs in the Serie A as well as Chelsea and Manchester City.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Former Real Madrid and PSG forward Jese Rodriguez has returned to his boyhood club Las Palmas. Jese ,32, is looking to revive his career with Las Palmas, who were relegated to Spain's second division last season. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop on a potential move for Anthony Gordon

It is no secret that Liverpool are admirers of Gordon. As a 24-year-old homegrown talent, the England international ticks a lot of boxes for Arne Slot's side, so much so that they got as far as agreeing a £75m deal in principle to sign him from Newcastle last summer. The deal ultimately collapsed after Newcastle eased their PSR concerns through the transfers of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively. However, Liverpool's interest remains and Gordon would likely be on their shortlist of possible replacements for Luis Diaz should the Colombia international depart. That said, Gordon's future is likely to be linked to that of Alexander Isak. With the Sweden striker having informed Newcastle of his desire to explore his options this summer, the Tyneside club are unlikely to sanction the exit of another of their star players. Indeed, should Liverpool be successful in signing Isak for around £150m from Newcastle, it would be a surprise to see them target another attacker in this window.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea have seen a bid of around €65m rejected to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, 20. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and see him as their ideal replacement if Alexander Isak departs. (Athletic)

- Aston Villa have no plans to part ways with striker Ollie Watkins amid interest from Manchester United and wouldn't consider including him as part of a deal for winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Sky Sports)

- West Ham, Everton and Liverpool are all interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, 27, who failed to report for the first day of pre-season training. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesse Derry, 18, who was on the radar of eight other clubs in Europe. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Hilal remain interested in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. (Ben Jacobs)

- Only offers of at least £50m will be considered for Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, with the Reds not "actively" looking to move him on. (Athletic)

- Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle all have Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on their radar. (Ekrem Konur)

- An agreement worth €9m plus a 20% future transfer fee clause has been reached by Villarreal and Inter Milan for Canada international wing-back Tajon Buchanan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City defender Issa Kabore has been offered to Galatasaray. (Ekrem Konur)

- Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri is set to join Leeds in a deal worth £15.6m (Mail)

- Sporting CP have reached a preliminary agreement to sign Almeria forward Luis Suarez in a €25m transfer. The Colombia international, who has been chosen as Viktor Gyokeres' replacement, is set to sign a five-year deal with the Portuguese outfit. (Record)

- Premier League clubs are looking at Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli. (Football Insider)

- Flamengo are keen on AC Milan striker Noah Okafor. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Krasnodar winger Victor Sa is on the radar of Corinthians. (UOL)

- Fiorentina are stepping up their pursuit of Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Ipswich Town and Sheffield United are tracking Sevilla forward Isaac Romero. (Marca)

- RB Leipzig have received loan interest in midfielder Eljif Elmas, but the Bundesliga club would prefer to offload him on a permanent basis. (Sky Germany)

- Flamengo have agreed a €25m deal to sign Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino on a five-year contract. (Nicolo Schira)