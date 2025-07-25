Herculez Gomez wants to see changes to MLS' strict financial rules to allow for more top talents like Rodrigo De Paul to join the league. (1:02)

Inter Miami has completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Atlético Madrid, the LaLiga club announced Friday.

"Rodrigo de Paul bids farewell to Atletico Madrid and will continue his professional career at Inter Miami," Atlético said in a statement.

Sources have told ESPN that De Paul arrives on an initial loan until the end of 2025 with an option to make the transfer permanent.

With just a year left on his contract in Madrid, the two sides were able to construct a deal that sees him become the latest star to make the move to Miami.

De Paul, 31, will not be one of Miami's designated players initially, as the team's three spots are held by Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Should a DP position become available at the end of his loan, Inter Miami can sign the player to a larger deal.

The signing of De Paul stands as part of a larger vision from Inter Miami to expand the club's depth and quality on and off the pitch.

De Paul joins Argentina captain Messi, who the club hopes to sign to a contract extension beyond December 2025.

De Paul was part of the Argentina side alongside Messi, which won the 2022 World Cup as well as the Copa América in both 2021 and 2024.

He moved to the Spanish capital in July 2021 from Serie A side Udinese in a €35 million ($41m) deal and made 187 appearances in that period, scoring 14 goals and assisting 26 times.

De Paul was a key player last season for Diego Simeone's side, playing 53 matches in all competitions, including three times in the Club World Cup last month.

Atlético has already bolstered its midfield this summer with the signings of United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, Alex Baena from Villarreal and Argentine Thiago Almada from Botafogo.

