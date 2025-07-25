Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães and Dan Burn react to the news that Alexander Isak wants to leave the club. (1:20)

Newcastle defender Dan Burn has said that Alexander Isak leaving would "upset" the players, amid continued talk of a move to Liverpool.

Isak hasn't joined Newcastle on their preseason tour of Singapore and South Korea, with the club citing a "minor thigh injury." But sources have told ESPN that Isak, who also missed the friendly defeat to Celtic due to Eddie Howe's concerns about transfer speculation, is open to the possibility of a move away.

Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign the forward if he becomes available, sources have told ESPN, and reports have said that an offer of £150 million ($203m) could tempt Newcastle to part with their star striker.

Speaking upon arriving for the club's preseason tour, Burn said he hopes Isak stays but admitted it's not in his control.

"If we lost any player it would upset our tight-knit group that's been together for two or three years now," the England international said. "Any player that leaves, it doesn't help but from our point of view we're just going to control what we can control.

"We're looking forward to getting Alex back when he's fit.

"It's a question for Alex to answer. He's obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well. Bringing Anthony [Elanga] in as well, which I think was a great signing."

Midfielder Bruno Guimarães insisted he wasn't aware that Isak wanted to leave the club, but said they want to keep their "best players."

"Of course, he's a top player and we know everything going on around him but he's [staying at home] to do some physical treatment," Guimarães stated.

"We want to keep our best players, that's my point, and what I want to say is that I don't know what anyone has seen but for us he's not here because he's injured.

"He's a top striker, his last three seasons speak for themselves. A top player. But as much as I know is he's stayed at home because of his injury. It's not for me to speak about him, it's something the club will take care of."

Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season to help them qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Al Hilal have also explored a deal for Isak, while Liverpool registered their interest last week.

Newcastle kick off their tour with a game against Arsenal on Sunday.