Julien Laurens talks about James Trafford's transfer to Manchester City after rejoining the club from Championship runners-up Burnley. (1:07)

What does Trafford's return to Man City mean for Ederson? (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have re-signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley, the club announced on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth £27 million ($36.3m) and Trafford has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad, with the option of an extra year.

City beat off interest in Trafford from Newcastle United and sign the 22-year old just two years after letting him leave for Burnley.

Trafford made 78 appearances in his two years at Burnley, keeping a remarkable 29 cleans sheets in their promotion-winning campaign last season.

James Trafford has joined Manchester City from Burnley. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Man City's new away kit inspired by club's first known jersey

- Premier League preseason: Club-by-club fixtures, kick-off times

- Premier League's big spenders gear up for epic title race

The England youth international will wear the No. 1 shirt for City and becomes their sixth signing of the summer.

"Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment for both me and my family," Trafford said. "I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back.

"This is the place I call home -- it's a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play."