Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP to sign striker Viktor Gyökeres, sources have told ESPN.

The deal ends a long-running transfer saga and Gyökeres is set to undergo a medical on Saturday.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal agreed a fee in the region of €73 million ($86m) for the Sweden international, who has scored 68 league goals in just 66 appearances in Portugal.

A move was delayed as the two clubs -- as reported by ESPN earlier this month -- had been locked in negotiations regarding add-ons, but a deal was finally struck this week. Sporting were willing to accept an initial fee of approximately €63m with a further €10m in add-ons.

The deal was always likely to move quickly once a final agreement was reached with Sporting as Gyökeres had already agreed personal terms and a five-year contract with Arsenal.

Gyökeres could complete his move in time to join Arsenal's preseason tour in Asia.

Arsenal had been looking for a new striker to rival Kai Havertz, and identified Gyökeres as their top target over Benjamin Sesko.

The north London side play Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in Asia before two more preseason games in the UK ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester United on Aug. 17.