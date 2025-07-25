Gyökeres to Arsenal: Every player to wear No. 14 after Henry

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have finally got their man.

After a transfer saga that seemed like it would never end, Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyökeres, who will undergo a medical on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side have got their new striker in a deal that sources have told ESPN is worth around €73.5million ($87m) after a delay that was down to disagreements over performance-related add-ons.

As if the anticipation in north London for Gyökeres couldn't get any higher, it may have just been turned up a notch with sources telling ESPN the Sweden international is set to wear Thierry Henry's iconic No. 14.

Gyökeres will be tasked with delivering goals to Arsenal in the same vein as Henry -- he scored 54 goals in 52 games last season -- and fans shouldn't have to wait too long to see him in the famous shirt.

Mikel Arteta said he wants his new arrival to join the club on their preseason tour of Asia.

"Obviously once we have finalised everything with a player we want to integrate him with the team as quickly as possible," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

Until then, ESPN takes a look at the No. 14s after Henry and how they have fared.

Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott was Arsenal's first No. 14 after the departure of Thierry Henry. IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

In the first season after Thierry Henry's departure for Barcelona in 2007, the No. 14 shirt was left vacant for the year. However, after a breakout season from Theo Walcott in which he managed seven goals and six assists in all competitions, the 16-year old was handed the shirt.

Walcott went on to hold the No. 14 shirt for almost a full decade -- even keeping the shirt when Henry came back to Arsenal on loan in 2012 -- until his move to Everton in January 2018.

Walcott may not have hit the heights of his predecessor but 108 goals and 70 assists during his time in north London mean he will look back on his time at Arsenal fondly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led Arsenal to their only major trophy under Mikel Arteta. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the No. 14 wasn't his first choice as he preferred the No. 7, but the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan meant that was taken.

After joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, Aubameyang hit the ground running, scoring 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances in his first season.

He went on to find the net 92 times and register 21 assists for Arsenal in 163 appearances in all competitions. His biggest contribution however was undoubtedly a brace in the 2020 FA Cup final leading the side to their only major trophy in Mikel Arteta's near-seven years at the Emirates.

"I wanted No. 7, but Mkhi [Mkhitaryan] arrived and took it," Aubameyang said after signing for Arsenal. "I thought, 'Why not follow in the footsteps of a legend?' Even though I don't compare myself to Henry, because he achieved so many great things, it's hard to compare. But I'm proud to wear the No. 14 shirt and I hope to honour it."

After bright periods in his Arsenal career, Eddie Nketiah never quite hit the heights many thought he would. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal's most recent No. 14, Eddie Nketiah joined the club at the age of 14 and and in 2022, Arsenal decided to invest in the young striker. He was handed a new five-year contract and the iconic shirt.

While it seemed like Nketiah could be Arsenal's long-term striker solution after nine goals and two assists in the 2022-23 season off the back of a strong finish the season prior, his form didn't last. He struggled the following season with just five goals in the Premier League and left Arsenal in the summer of 2024, joining Crystal Palace in a £30m transfer.

He finished with 38 goals and 10 assists in 168 games for Arsenal. He didn't match the numbers of those before him but some crucial goals and a popular song still meant he was a fan-favourite during his seven years at the Emirates.

Viktor Gyökeres

Viktor Gyökeres is set to become Arsenal's latest No. 14. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Just like Theo Walcott in 2008, Arsenal's newest striker Viktor Gyökeres will take the No. 14 after a season where it has been left vacant.

After a transfer saga that has rolled on for most of the summer, Gyökeres joins Arsenal with high expectations, and Arteta will hope that he is the missing focal point up front that can help Arsenal to clinch their first Premier League title in over 20 years.

Gyökeres not only brings superb numbers with him to north London with 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP, he brings a celebration already popular among the Arsenal faithful.