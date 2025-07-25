Jan Åge Fjørtoft explains the potential impact the Club World Cup could have on players after adding another tournament to the calendar. (1:30)

Will there be an injury crisis following the Club World Cup? (1:30)

Global footballer's union FIFPRO has accused FIFA of "systematically ignoring and silencing" the concerns of players and "seriously undermining" the game with its "autocratic system of governance."

FIFA announced two weeks ago that it had struck an agreement with players' groups over mandatory rest periods during and at the end of seasons, but FIFPRO rejected the claims by saying it had not been invited to participating in discussions led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in New York.

FIFPRO has urged FIFA to take a more active role in consulting player unions when adding to the fixture calendar, most notably the staging of the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the U.S. this summer.

FIFPRO Europe and a group of European leagues filed a legal complaint with the European Union in June 2024, accusing FIFA of abusing its dominant position in football and violating European competition law by expanding the international match calendar without proper consultation. A verdict has yet to be reached.

But following a meeting of 58 players' unions from across the globe in Amsterdam on Friday, FIFPRO issued a statement condemning FIFA's governance of the game and its attitude towards players.

The Club World Cup ended on July 13, with most played having little over a month before the start of the 2025-26 season. Francois Nel/Getty Images

"At a meeting today near Amsterdam with the participation of 58 player unions from around the world, FIFPRO expressed its deepening concern over the way FIFA is currently managing global football," the FIFPRO statement said.

"At the same time, FIFPRO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of men and women players - rights which are being seriously undermined by commercial policies imposed by its autocratic system of governance.

"The overloaded match calendar, the lack of adequate physical and mental recovery periods, extreme playing conditions, the absence of meaningful dialogue, and the ongoing disregard for players' social rights have regrettably become pillars of FIFA's business model; this is a model that puts the health of players at risk and sidelines those at the heart of the game."

FIFA president Infantino, who will oversee the first 48-team Men's World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year, was the driving force behind the staging of this summer's Club World Cup in the U.S.

That competition was staged without the agreement of, or consultation with, FIFPRO and the organisation has warned FIFA that further changes cannot be made without their input.

"As an international trade union, FIFPRO firmly believes there can be no 'new era' for football without first addressing the structural inequalities and systemic abuses embedded in the game," FIFPRO said.

"FIFA continues to systematically ignore and silence the real issues players face in different parts of the world.

"It is unacceptable for an organization that claims global leadership to turn a blind eye to the basic needs of the players.

"One clear example of this disconnect was the recent Club World Cup, celebrated by President Infantino despite being held under conditions that were extreme and inappropriate for any human being, demonstrating a troubling insensitivity to human rights, even when it concerns elite athletes.

- The best soccer teams of the past 25 years, ranked from 25 to 1

- Sources: Madrid favor biennial Club World Cup

- World Cup lessons from CWC: Extreme weather, bad traffic

"Now more than ever, FIFPRO and its affiliated unions reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defending the labour, social, and human rights of footballers worldwide.

"We will continue to speak out against abuse and demand fair, dignified, and sustainable conditions for all players.

"Football needs responsible leadership, not emperors. It needs fewer autocratic monologues and more genuine, inclusive, and transparent dialogue."