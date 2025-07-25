The Futbol Women's crew discuss if Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang should start for England in the Euro 2025 final. (1:49)

England star Lauren James remains a doubt to be fit in time for their Euro 2025 final against Spain.

James was forced off at halftime in England's 2-1 semifinal win over Italy on Tuesday with an ankle injury.

She was seen in England training on Friday but Sarina Wiegman said they'll give their star player time with the Lionesses playing Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday.

"She's still recovering," Wiegman said of James. "She's doing things on the pitch and we have two more days so we're going to give her time."

When asked if she'll be fit for the final, Wiegman said: "Don't know yet, but that's what we're going to go for -- 23 players available for the game on Sunday."

When James was forced off injured on Tuesday, Wiegman turned to Beth Mead. If James doesn't prove her fitness in time, England could turn to either Mead or Chloe Kelly to fill her shoes on the right wing.

James has been a key figure for England at Euro 2025. She has started all five matches to date, scoring twice against the Netherlands in their 4-0 group stage win.