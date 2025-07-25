Indonesia are through to the ASEAN U-23 Championship final after a dramatic 7-6 penalty shootout win over Thailand. (1:14)

With Indonesia over the past couple of years staking their claim as the dominant force in Southeast Asian football, there was always going to be heightened expectations surrounding their younger brigade at the ASEAN U-23 Championship.

Even more so given their status as the host nation, which brings along with it both the gift and curse of a passionate home support hungry for glory.

Indonesia remain on course to deliver at the tournament -- officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025 -- but they certainly took their fans on a rollercoaster ride at Gelora Bung Karno before reaching Tuesday's decider with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Thailand on Friday, after the semifinal had ended in a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

In a clash that might even have been worthy of being the final itself, it initially looked as though the pressure might be too much of a burden for Indonesia to shoulder.

With Thailand arguably creating the better opportunities despite losing out significantly in the possession stakes, they would take the lead on the hour mark when Yotsakorn Burapha applied the finishing touch to a sweeping counterattack.

But following a handful of bold substitutions by coach Gerald Vanenburg, Indonesia would incite an almighty roar from the Bung Karno crowd when Jens Raven equalised in the 84th minute to force extra-time.

With neither side able to find a winner in the additional half-hour, the contest then descended to the dreaded shootout.

And while failed attempts by Thai duo Pichitchai Sienkrathok and Yotsakorn also elicited thunderous sounds throughout the stadium, it only paved the way for the most-deafening noise that was to follow when Alfharezzi Buffon kept his cool to convert the winning penalty.

It was fitting, although cruel for the losers, that the result had to be decided this way, considering both teams would have been deserving victors.

Unfazed by the partisan crowd, Thailand could easily have edged ahead inside the opening 12 minutes with Pattarapon Suksakit sending a header off the bar, before a crucial toe on the ball denied a certain goal for Phanthamit Praphanth ghosting in at the back post.

Indonesia eventually steadied and it was then Raven's turn to see a header kept out by only the woodwork, while a fine one-on-one save by Thailand goalkeeper Sorawat Phosaman prevented Rahmat Arjuna from firing the hosts in front two minutes before the break.

Just when it looked like Indonesia were in the ascendancy, an untidy pass at the halfway line was seized upon by the Thais in the 60th minute.

Having made the intercept, Seksan Ratree would get possession back from Yotsakorn and proceeded to charge towards the opposition box. With a couple of obstacles in his path, Seksan somehow visualised the only path to Yotsakorn and threaded a slide-rule pass for his teammate to calmly finish past Muhammad Ardiansyah.

Indonesia almost mustered an immediate response only for Rayhan Hannan to lash a shot wide from a promising position inside the area, but the contest could have been over in the 72nd minute if not for an important save by Ardiansyah as he tipped a blistering effort from Siraphop Wandee to safety.

Nonetheless, with six minutes remaining in regulation time, Indonesia finally found their breakthrough.

By this point, Vanenburg had already played a desperate final hand -- throwing on towering defenders Muhammad Ferarri and Brandon Scheunemann as auxiliary attacking options.

While Scheunemann sat slightly deeper in midfield, Ferarri headed straight for the opposition area.

The presence of the duo at a corner, along with starting centre-backs Kadek Arel and Kakang Rudianto, resulted in a real mismatch as Thailand struggled to cope with Indonesia's newly-increased height.

What it led to was the original target man -- Raven -- finally getting the gilt-edged opportunity he had been craving all night, as he started deep and timed his run to perfection to meet Hannan's delivery without breaking stride to send a bullet header into the back of the net.

Again, in extra-time, Indonesia threatened to undo all their good work.

More excellent hold-up play from Yotsakorn saw him send Chanawit Sealao racing clear between two opponents -- and a second goal for Thailand beckoned when he poked the ball past a reckless Ardiansyah, who had raced off his line only to be left in no man's land.

For the first, but not the only, time on the evening, Alfharezzi would weigh in with a heroic contribution as he slammed the door shut with a last-ditch tackle.

Ardiansyah did make amends for that rash moment with four minutes left on the clock, reacting well to parry a deflected effort from Yotsakorn before recovering to deny Chanawit on the follow-up.

As the whistle blew soon after to signal penalties, it was always going to be a tale of heroes and villains.

Right off the bat, Pichitchai could only look on in despair as he smashed the first effort of the shootout into the bar.

Sorawat came to his rescue as he saved Robi Darwis' attempt with Indonesia's third -- and was looming as the pivotal figure.

He had previously thwarted Kakang but was deemed to have stepped off his line, with a retake proving a reprieve for the Indonesia defender. He also reached efforts by Kadek and Yardan Yafi but just could not get a strong enough hand to prevent to ball from crossing the line.

His near-saves would go on to epitomise Thailand's evening. The final would ultimately be so near yet so far for them. With Thailand's 7th attempt, the otherwise-excellent Yotsakorn was denied by Ardiansyah.

It would pave the way for Alfharezzi's second -- and more crucial -- moment as Indonesia's hero.

Hardly looking flustered by the magnitude of the moment, the 19-year-old calmly sent Sorawat the wrong way with a perfectly-placed spot-kick nestled into the bottom corner.

It sent almost all of the 10,771 fans gathered at Bung Karno into delirium.

And it has sent Indonesia through to the ASEAN U-23 Championship final.