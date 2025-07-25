Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Matheus Cunha says he's not fazed by the pressure of trying to solve Manchester United's goalscoring problem.

Head coach Ruben Amorim made it clear his priority in the transfer market this summer was to sign goalscorers after his team managed just 44 goals in the Premier League last season as they finished 15th.

Cunha, who got 15 for Wolves last term, has arrived along with Bryan Mbeumo, who got 20 for Brentford, in deals worth a combined £135 million ($181 million).

The Brazilian accepts he will be under the spotlight at Old Trafford. But he says he's excited by the "privilege" of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world

"I really think the pressure on this club is not really pressure," said Cunha.

"It's a privilege because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I feel like it's a challenge that I want to do for my career. And for me, always United is one of the clubs that need to be there. And to feel that I can be part of the process is something that is a big privilege."

Matheus Cunha has been signed to help improve Man United's goalscoring. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

In his first news conference of the summer at Soldier Field in Chicago, Amorim revealed both Cunha and Mbeumo turned down Champions League clubs to sign for United.

Arsenal were along the clubs interested in Cunha but the 26-year-old says he was only ever interested in moving to Old Trafford.

"It's my dream club," he said.

"This is what the question is, you know. It's my dream club.

"When I had the first meeting with Ruben, I feel like they started to build something very important. And of course, I want to be part of this."