Open Extended Reactions

Aitana Bonmatí says beating England in Sunday's Euro 2025 final would be like closing a cycle for Spain's golden generation.

Back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí has won everything in the club game with Barcelona, as well as a World Cup and a UEFA Nations League with Spain, but she is still missing the Euros from her trophy cabinet.

She has already helped Spain make history at this summer's finals, scoring the winner as they beat Germany for the first time ever on Wednesday to reach their first Euros final, and now has her sights set on England.

"Winning would be like closing a cycle," Bonmatí told reporters from Spain's Lausanne base in Switzerland.

"Along with the Olympics, it's the only tournament that some of us are missing. It would be the culmination of... I don't want to say of my career, but it would be amazing in the future to have won all the major tournaments.

"We're ready. It's another dream for us. It's one of the trophies many of us are missing and we're going to give our all to change that.

"Reaching this final is evidence that we have a golden generation. We're experiencing unique moments and a generation like this doesn't come around every year. I always say I am so grateful to be part of it."

It's the latest in a string of high-profile meetings between Spain and England, who were the two favourites to lift the trophy before a ball was kicked in Switzerland.

England knocked Spain out on route to winning the Euros three years ago, but La Roja gained revenge a year later by beating the Lionesses in the World Cup final in Australia.

Both teams won one game each in the Nations League when they met earlier this year, with Bonmatí saying the pressure will be on England in Basel this weekend as the holders.

"England are the reigning European champions, so all the pressure is on them to defend their title," she added.

"We are going to try to stop them. We are focused on the match and, for us, they are the favourites."

Bonmatí remained tight-lipped about what Spain expect from England, but says her side are ready for whatever Sarina Wiegman and her squad come up with.

"England are a physical team, but Germany, in my opinion, were even more so," she said.

"I don't know if they will press high. I think teams are increasingly respectful towards us and many don't dare to come at us because it means leaving a lot of space for us in behind.

"We don't know exactly what they are going to do, obviously, but we expect a game similar to the ones we've played against them in recent years, which have all been very evenly matched. Like I said we're ready for however they play."