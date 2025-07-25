Ed Dove reacts to defending champions South Africa's 4-3 penalty defeat to Ghana to miss out on bronze at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Ghana defeated reigning champions South Africa 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to clinch third place at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini's own goal cancelling out Nonhlanhla Mthandi's first-half opener in Casablanca during 90 minutes.

Banyana Banyana, who defeated Morocco 2-1 in the Rabat final three years ago, end the tournament outside the podium places for the first time since 2016. It was also Ghana's first WAFCON medal since that 2016 edition.

Sibulele Holweni and Hilda Magaia missed the decisive spot-kicks for South Africa, with Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan again the hero, as she had been in the quarterfinal shootout win over Algeria, before substitute Nancy Amoh netted the winning penalty.

The fixture was the second between these two at the tournament, with South Africa winning the first meeting 2-0 at the start of the campaign. Here, the match was shaped by two poor goalkeeping errors, the latest in a tournament that's included more than its fair share of notable howlers between the sticks.

First, Ghana's stopper Konlan dallied too long on the ball, was caught in possession by Jermaine Seoposenwe and, after blocking an initial attempt, was beaten from range by Mthandi in the 45th minute.

To this point in the match, Ghana had looked the more likely to break the deadlock, having taken seven shots to Banyana's three during the first half. But South Africa scored with their first shot on target.

Not to be outdone, experienced South Africa keeper Dlamini then levelled affairs in the second half when she was only able to block an Alice Kusi header under her crossbar and over the line following a fine Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah cross.

Ghana celebrates winning WAFCON bronze after victory over South Africa. BackpagePix

Desiree Ellis shuffled her pack from the semifinal, with Fikile Magama and the experienced Reflioe Jane, who had featured in every game so far, stepping out of the side.

Banyana struggled for cohesion and subsequently lacked intent, notwithstanding an early chance fired wide from range by Linda Motlhalo from a South African corner.

While South Africa had the better in the duels, it was Ghana who steadily began to impose themselves.

With the advancing Comfort Yeboah and Kusi offering threat from outside, they carved out a series of decent chances, with Doris Boaduwaa firing over after being played in by Kusi, and Grace Asantewaa forcing a decent low save from Andile Dlamini in the 26th minute.

South Africa, and particularly Dlamini, appeared vulnerable from set pieces, with a Portia Boayke corner teeing up Jennifer Cudjoe midway through the first half. Time appeared to stand still for the midfielder as she leapt to meet the fine delivery, only to send her header wide from close range.

Konlan's moment of madness late in the first half send Banyana in ahead, but Ghana returned with the same spirit that had characterised their showing to that point.

Substitute Evelyn Badu sent a header wide from close range 10 minutes into the second half, following a decent cross from Princella Adubea, while Boye-Hlorkah's enthusiasm got the better of her as she was given a booking for clattering into veteran Lebohang Ramalepe.

In the 67th minute, it was Dlamini's turn to let her side's advantage slip, with the experienced stopper only able to deflect an effort into the roof of her net beyond the despairing Bonkega Gamede. Player of the Match Kusi wheeled away in celebration, but CAF later confirmed that the equaliser had been an own goal.

The Black Queens continued to rack up the chances, with Badu sending another header wide from a corner and Adubea missing the target with a powerful right-footed shot from inside the box soon after. South Africa carried a threat, but only sporadically, with Jane, on as a substitute, failing with a free kick after Hildah Magaia, clean through on goal, had been brought down by Susan Duah.

Ghana had a golden chance to win the contest in stoppage time, as Badu was played through clean on goal, but was only able to rattle Dlamini's woodwork. So to penalties, with these two sides having already played out three shootouts between them during the knockout stages to this point.

Motlhalo gave South Africa an early advantage, with Boye-Hlorkah having her effort touched onto the bar by Dlamini, although the tide turned against Banyana when Holweni and Magaia missed.

Cudjoe's initial effort was saved by Dlamini, but the referee ordered her kick to be retaken after VAR spied encroachment by the Banyana stoppe. The returning Seoposenwe converted her penalty to make it 3-3 with the last kick of her international career, but Amoh beat Dlamini to ensure a 4-3 shootout win for the Queens, before celebrating with Diogo Jota's trademark controller celebration.