Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães and Dan Burn react to the news that Alexander Isak wants to leave the club. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle have a decision to make on Alexander Isak's future but reiterated his hope that the striker will stay at the club this season.

The 25-year-old was left out of Newcastle's preseason tour to Asia after suffering a thigh injury but sources have told ESPN Isak has also informed the club he wants to explore a move away from St James' Park.

Liverpool are thought to be frontrunners for Isak's signature although Newcastle would likely demand a fee of £150 million, or perhaps even higher, to reluctantly consider a sale, and are in a commanding position given the Sweden international has three years left on his current deal.

Speaking in Singapore on Saturday, Howe refused to disclose the details of Isak's conversations with the club but said: "Of course there are things going on behind the scenes.

"He will be aware, he's in the news every day and I'm sure that's not easy for anyone in that situation. Conversations that happen between Alex and the club or Alex and myself will stay private for obvious reasons.

"We do share a really good relationship with him. He's been magnificent for us since he's joined. He's very popular in the dressing room. We'd love him to continue his journey at Newcastle.

Alexander Isak has said he wants to explore his options away from Newcastle. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a very strong position financially. We are determined to be successful. We are ambitious. We've got a great season ahead of us. We need to add to the squad and continue to improve.

"And if the journey can continue to an upward trajectory, I think that's what we all want. So that's what we're battling to try and achieve.

"I think I said against Celtic after the game, I certainly hope he stays. I said I was confident that he'd stay. I don't see anything that's going to change that opinion of mine at the moment, but it's football, and who knows what the future may bring."

Pushed on whether he wanted the situation resolved quickly one way or the other, Howe said: "I wouldn't put a timescale on it. I think with these situations, it has to be right for the football club. Obviously, everything is taken into context below that, but the club will make the right decision with all the information that it has.

"Ultimately, to try and move the club forward in whatever way that is. Then it's up to us to make good decisions the other way and try and improve the squad as best we can. That's what we're trying to do, regardless of Alex's situation.

-Dan Burn: We'd be upset if Alexander Isak leaves

-Transfer window weekly: Man Utd considering Muani in striker search

-Transfer rumors: Chelsea join Liverpool in Isak pursuit

"Of course, we want stability and we want the group to have a really good feeling. I have to say, the feeling during pre-season has been as good as any other. I don't think we're distracted. We're here, we're focused and we're working hard."

Howe dismissed reports that the club were trying to tie Isak down to a new deal.

"As far as I am aware, I don't think there are any contract talks taking place at the moment," he said.

"I think that would be for a later date potentially. I think for now, with the situation as it is, and the state of the window, in the sense that it's curving towards the end of the window very quickly from our perspective, there's still so much that could happen.

"Those contract talks potentially may take place at a later date."

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden and Beth Lindop contributed to this report.