Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool target Isak gets huge Saudi offer

Al Hilal have offered Newcastle United's Alexander Isak a huge salary to ward off interest from Liverpool, while Real Madrid continue to covet William Saliba despite Arsenal's resistance. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Howe: Newcastle have to make decision on Isak

- Barça chief: Likely no more signings after Rashford

- Raya: No Arteta assurances over Arsenal No. 1

Alexander Isak is open to a move out of Newcastle, with Liverpool and Al Hilal among the clubs interested.

- Al Hilal have offered Alexander Isak a tax-free wage of £600,000 ($807,000) a week in an effort to sign the Newcastle United striker, according to The Guardian. There would be further lucrative bonuses included if he wins the Saudi Pro League or AFC Champions League, and if he is top scorer. Sources have told ESPN that the 25-year-old is open to leaving Newcastle, with Liverpool the frontrunners to sign him if he becomes available. However, even the Premier League champions would not be able to match Al Hilal's financial offer, while it is also unclear whether they could meet the £120m transfer fee that Newcastle would want.

- Real Madrid remain keen on signing Arsenal centre-back William Saliba but the Gunners are determined to keep hold of him, AS reports. The 24-year-old impressed Los Blancos during last season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie between the two clubs. Even an offer worth over €100 million wouldn't be accepted by Arsenal, and manager Mikel Arteta doesn't want to hear anything about Real Madrid's interest. France international Saliba's contract runs until 2027.

- Bayern Munich have sent a new offer for Liverpool winger Luis Díaz that is an improvement on the proposal of €67.5m that was immediately rejected by the Reds, Sky Sports Deutschland reports. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing with Díaz waiting for them to reach an agreement as the 28-year-old would like to join the Bavarians and could sign a deal that would run until at least 2029. Even so, the move could still fall through.

- Arsenal are ramping up their efforts to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, reports The Independent. The Gunners aim to swiftly secure him once the deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres has been completed. The Gunners are Eze's top choice and they are hoping to agree a £60m fee rather than meeting the 27-year-old's £68m release clause. There hasn't yet been any formal contact, but both sides will be flexible due to their positive relationship.

- United States midfielder Weston McKennie could be included in a swap deal that would see Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante join Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. This comes with McKennie's contract ending in 2026 and talks about a renewal having stalled. There have already been indirect contacts and the Giallorossi are open to bringing in McKennie, although they would rather swap the 26-year-old for Lorenzo Pellegrini, whose contract also ends next summer, but he is seen as less of a fit for the characteristics the Bianconeri want.

- Inter Miami has completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid. The 31-year-old arrives on an initial loan until the end of 2025 with an option to make the transfer permanent through the 2029 MLS season. Read

- England international forward Nikita Parris has signed for London City Lionesses after the expiry of her contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Why a transfer to Liverpool is the 'chance of a lifetime' for Isak

- Paris Saint-Germain have a new offer ready for AFC Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi as they look to accelerate talks with the Cherries. (Fabrizio Romano)

- RB Leipzig are aware that Newcastle United are in contact with Benjamin Sesko and the striker's representatives, but they haven't yet received an offer. It will take slightly more than €80m plus bonuses to sign him. (Philipp Hinze)

- Inter Milan won't move for Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni as they focus all their efforts on signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. The Nerazzurri will increase their offer to €43m and work on bonuses. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are pushing to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to the club, but they remain patient as they look to see whether Paris Saint-Germain will accept another loan. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Galatasaray and Napoli are confident that they will have a deal for striker Victor Osimhen completed and announced within a week. (Nicolò Schira)

- Tottenham Hotspur have made an initial approach to João Palhinha's camp but haven't yet made a formal proposal to Bayern Munich for the midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United and Bayern Munich are tracking Brann centre-back Eivind Helland. (The Sun)

- Juventus like Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand but could look to other midfielders if he is valued at over €40m, with the alternatives being Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma, Fulham's Sander Berge, Fenerbahce's Sofyan Amrabat and Benfica's Florentino Luis. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan expect to have a deal for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari completed within the next two or three days. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Girona are planning a loan move for Manchester City centre-back Vitor Reis but the Citizens could decide to keep the 19-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

- Stuttgart want to finalise and announce a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Chema Andrés within the week. The contract will run until 2029 and the deal is worth €3m, with Los Blancos having the option to re-sign Chema plus 50% of the funds from his next move. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan have made signing Strasbourg right-back Guela Doué their priority but will look at Monaco's Wilfried Singo if they are unable to sign him. (Calciomercato)

- Thomas Lemar could leave Atlético Madrid this summer, with a loan being considered and Girona the most likely option. (L'Equipe)

- Three Premier League clubs are pushing for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Fenerbahce are also in concrete talks, with the 32-year-old's proposed move to Burnley having fallen through. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Fenerbahce centre-back Alexander Djiku is being looked at by Villarreal and Roma. Lille could also make a move if Bafodé Diakité leaves. (L'Equipe)