Open Extended Reactions

David Raya has said Mikel Arteta has not given him any assurances over his status as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper but insisted he relished the "healthy competition" brought by new signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Arsenal signed Kepa from Chelsea in a £5 million ($6.9m) deal earlier this month, eight years on from his move from Athletic Club to Stamford Bridge for £71.6m ($96.2m) which made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

David Raya beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the No. 1 spot at Arsenal when he first signed for the club from Brentford. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Raya has won the Premier League Golden Glove award for the past two seasons and has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in England but when asked what Arteta had told him about remaining first-choice, the Spaniard said: "Nothing. He just came as a new team-mate and to add another goalie to the group. The manager hasn't said anything so we will see what happens."

Kepa has spent the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth before Arsenal triggered a release clause in his Chelsea contract.

- Gyökeres to Arsenal: Every player to wear No. 14 after Henry

- Arteta wants Gyökeres to join Arsenal's preseason Asia tour

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

Pushed on whether it puts more pressure on him to have the world's most expensive goalkeeper coming in, Raya replied: "No, I think it is just a healthy relationship.

"We are friends. We have been together in the national team and now we are here so we have that healthy relationship and, let's say, 'healthy partnership' in goal. We know how tough it is to be a goalkeeper. There's only one goalkeeper playing and we will see what happens. That is the job of the boss and he will decide."