Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the club have hit their targets in the transfer market this summer after the arrival of Marcus Rashford and that he does not expect to make further signings.

Rashford became Barça's third signing of the window after joining on loan from Manchester United following the arrivals of goalkeeper Joan García and young forward Roony Bardghji.

"We've hit all our targets for the upcoming season," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo.

"In principle, there won't be any more signings now. We have a good squad and a coach [Hansi Flick] who wants to bolster the first team when necessary with youngsters from the reserve team."

Joan Laporta said he is happy with Barcelona's business so far during the summer transfer window. Javier Borrego / AFP7 via Getty Images

Barça's ability to register their new signings will now be conditioned by outgoings, but Laporta insisted the club don't need to let go of anyone they don't want to in order to satisfy LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

The club received a boost in that sense on Friday when they confirmed the departure of forward Pau Víctor to Portuguese side Braga, with sources telling ESPN the deal could be worth up to €15 million ($17.6m).

"What there will be now is savings in terms of salaries," Laporta added, speaking before Víctor's exit.

"Pablo Torre's left [for Mallorca] and there are other moves to be finalised soon, but I don't think there are going to be any players leaving for big fees, even though there are offers.

"We don't want to break up the team spirit that was built last season in the squad. That's what's hooked supporters again and we want to keep that magic.

"We will try to avoid any painful departures. I won't talk about specific players, because we're happy with everyone, but there will be more adjustments, because there are some positions where we have too many players now."

Asked what Barça have to do to be back operating within LaLiga's financial regulations, Laporta said: "We need to save on wages and then there are some other things we are working on as a club.

- What Marcus Rashford to Barcelona means for player and club

- Barcelona ask UEFA to play UCL opener away from Camp Nou

- Barcelona to play Japan friendly after contract dispute resolved

"Everything is on track and will allow us to register the players we have signed."

Barça arrived in Japan on Saturday ahead of the first game of their Asian tour against Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

Rashford, García and Bardghji are all in line to make their first appearances for the club, while Flick has also called up youngsters Diego Kochen, Guille Fernández, Toni Fernández, Pedro "Dro" Fernández and Jofre Torrents to cast an eye over.