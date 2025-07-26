The Futbol Women's crew discuss if Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang should start for England in the Euro 2025 final. (1:49)

BASEL, Switzerland -- England have received a huge boost ahead of their Euro 2025 final with Spain with the news that Lauren James came through training on Saturday and is set to be fit for Sunday's match in Basel.

James was forced off injured with an ankle knock at half time in England's eventual 2-1 win over Italy in their semifinal on Tuesday.

On Friday, head coach Sarina Wiegman said James was continuing her recovery, but the sight of her coming through Saturday's training unscathed will give England hope she can play Spain on Sunday.

"We had 23 players on the pitch today and everyone came through, if everyone recovers well then we have 23 players for tomorrow," Wiegman said.

When asked what impact James could have on the match, Wiegman said: "We have many players that can impact and we know she can impact too so that will be nice."

"We have a team of talented players; Lauren [James] brings something different, having that available is best case scenario for us," England captain Leah Williamson said.

England have endured a rollercoaster tournament at Euro 2025. They came through their quarterfinal thanks to a chaotic penalty shootout win over Sweden. Williamson was forced off injured in that tie with an ankle injury of her own, but she said she is ready to go in Sunday's final.

"I can speak for every single member of the squad when I say we will play as long as we get the green light, we would play through absolutely anything to be involved at this stage," Williamson said.

"My ankle is great. My mum actually rolled her ankle a couple of days ago, so she's taken all the attention away from me now. But no, I had a scare. Obviously I want to be involved, and I want to be available to help the team any way they need me."

Lauren James is set to play in England's Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday. Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Williamson started the semifinal against Italy where England needed a 96th-minute equaliser to force extra-time where they eventually came through with a goal in the 119th minute.

Spain's run has been more straightforward, and they head into Sunday's final as reigning World Cup champions and are favourites to win their first European title.

The two sides met in the World Cup final in 2023 where Spain won 1-0, but since then, they've faced each other twice, with England winning 1-0 at Wembley, and Spain taking the reverse Nations League tie 2-1 in Barcelona in June.

"I think tomorrow we play a game against the world champions who continue to prove themselves over and over in the way they play football," Williamson said. "They are fantastic footballing team and they are the best at what they do and we're very much aware of that. We think we're pretty good in areas as well.

"We need to be at our best to beat Spain. I think they need to be at their best to beat us too. There is a lot of respect between the two teams. I would be hesitant to say there's an underdog in this scenario.

"Ultimately we're going against the world champions tomorrow and that's not an easy job. We will prepare ourselves as best we can for that challenge."

Williamson said the team have adopted a similar outlook to 2022 where they're giving little thought to defeat.

"That's the main thing," she said. "If you're fearful of losing, even if you win, do you enjoy that experience, do you full take it in? Do you give everything that you have? Or are you expending energy in the wrong way?

"I think this team is so task-focused that whatever is in our way, we will try to overcome that together."

"I don't think we're a team fearful of losing. In football, anything can happen in football, there is so much out of your control. We focus on being the best people we can to each other, performing the best that we can and hopefully that gives you the result you want. But definitely not fearful of losing because you do expend energy in ways you don't want to."

Sunday's match gives Williamson the chance to become English football's most decorated captain. To date, England have won two major titles: the men won the 1966 World Cup, and Williamson led the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 title. But she's not giving that potential personal honour much thought.

"I think the things that maybe when you step away from football later down the line you look back, but for now I play a team sport," Williamson said.

"I think for all of us, all 23, you share it. You feel like you share those things. Somebody has to wear an armband, somebody has to do that role, but we all just feel it together and it's less of an 'I won this' and more 'we', always.

"So of course there'll be lovely things to talk about later down the line and if you want to look at success that way, I would probably say that success to me is happiness in your circumstance and your company and I think that's more important than those things to me."