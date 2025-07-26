Open Extended Reactions

Amine Adli won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Wolves and West Ham are keen on the 25-year-old who is thought to be open to a move to England. Sources told ESPN he is valued in the region of £23 million ($30.9m) by the German club.

The Morocco international, who was born in France, was part of Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team that won the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal in 2023-24, registering 10 goals and 12 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

- The best teams of the past 25 years, ranked from 25 to 1

- Transfer window weekly: Man United considering Kolo Muani in striker search

- Summer transfer window: Grading big signings

His output dropped last season as Leverkusen struggled to maintain their eye-catching form of the previous year -- Adli scored two goals and contributed two assists during a campaign in which he was hindered by injury.

The versatile forward left Ligue 1 side Toulouse four years ago and he has played as a false nine, a second striker and out wide since his arrival in the Bundesliga. His pace and quality in front of goal has helped draw the attention of Premier League clubs.