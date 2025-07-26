Open Extended Reactions

Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new three-year contract with Nottingham Forest, despite previously being on the verge of a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that Tottenham were ready to trigger Gibbs-White's £60 million release clause with a medical scheduled in order to complete the deal. However, the move was then put on hold with Forest ready to report Spurs to the Premier League over their approach for the midfielder.

And the England international is now set to stay at the City Ground, with Forest saying in a statement the the 24-year-old has "underlined his long-term commitment to the Club by agreeing to fresh terms."

"Morgan is a special player -- not just in terms of talent, but character and mentality," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said. "He represents everything we want this football club to be: he is a winner, talented, ambitious, fearless, and proud.

"There was significant interest from various clubs, but we were determined to build our future with Morgan at the heart of it. I promised our fans we would not only compete, but grow stronger and stronger every season. Today is another big step in that journey."

Forest were chasing an unexpected Champions League place for much of last season before eventually finish seventh. Gibbs-White played a major role in their impressive campaign with seven goals and 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

"I've felt at home at Forest from the moment I arrived," Gibbs-White said. "The support from the fans, my teammates, and everyone around the club has been unbelievable. I believe in what we're building here -- and with the backing of Mr Marinakis and the enormous ambition he has, I want to be part of making something special. I'm excited for what's to come."

Forest's seventh-placed finish earned them a spot in the Conference League, however they now look set to play in the second-tier Europa League after UEFA stripped Crystal Palace of their place due to multi-club ownership rules.

Palace have appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with a ruling due on or before Aug. 11.