FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano criticized MLS' decision to suspend Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for Saturday's home match against FC Cincinnati for failing to participate in the All-Star Game, questioning whether the same ruling would have been made if Miami had instead been playing a road game.

League rules state that any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in his club's next match, forcing Messi and Alba to the sidelines.

"I have an opinion on what happened but I didn't come here to criticize MLS or change the rule. We didn't adapt to what happened, beyond the fact that I don't agree with the decision -- I don't agree with it at all -- but, well, we've adapted," said Mascherano.

"Now I have a question: What would've happened if today's game was an away game? Did that also prevent Leo from playing? Because to fill stadiums and make money, no one complains, right? The thing is, this game was at home. I'll leave that to you."

Before the All-Star Game, MLS commissioner Don Garber acknowledged that Inter Miami was suffering from the consequences of a congested schedule that saw the team play four games at the FIFA Club World Cup, while Alba suffered an injury following the game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19. Still, the league chose to uphold the rule.

"What I do find strange is that one day they say one thing and the next day they make a completely different decision," Mascherano said. "Because we all heard what was said, that it was understandable, given the number of games he'd been playing. We didn't ask for it to be handled differently."

Lionel Messi was forced to watch Saturday's game from the stands. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Mascherano's comments follow those of Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, who on Friday called the decision "draconian" and said that Messi was "extremely upset."

Despite the absences, Inter Miami held FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw at Chase Stadium on Saturday night. The team also presented new signing Rodrigo De Paul prior to kick off, introducing the World Cup winner and Messi's Argentina teammate to fans.

"Rodrigo De Paul's signing is clearly another historic signing, a new historic signing for this club. He's a world champion, at his current age, 31, in his prime," said Mascherano.

"I think it speaks to this club's ambition, to continue growing as a club, to aim to continue adding value to this league, even though it's often mistreated. Well, the club continues investing, continues trying to enhance the team's value, and above all, I hope he helps us as we think he will. We wish them all the best in this new phase."

Inter Miami will now prepare to debut in the 2025 edition of Leagues Cup on Wednesday against Liga MX team Atlas.