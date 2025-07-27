Morgan Gibbs-White gives his reasons for why he announced a shock contract extension with Nottingham Forest after strong interest from Tottenham. (1:20)

Liverpool have enquired about young striker Idrissa Gueye, while Manchester City and Manchester United are ready to move for Gianluigi Donnarumma with Paris Saint-Germain close to signing his replacement. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Liverpool, Bayern agree €75m Díaz deal

- Arteta hopes Gyökeres will transform Arsenal

- Spurs target Gibbs-White signs new Forest deal

Idrissa Gueye made his debut for the Senegal national team at the age of just 16 years old. AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are among a host of clubs around Europe who have enquired about young Metz striker Idrissa Gueye, Football Insider reports. The 18-year-old's five goals in 17 league appearances last season helped his side win promotion up to Ligue 1. Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, Serie A sides Inter Milan and Atalanta, and Premier League teams including Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have all registered their interest in the Senegal international.

- Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a deal to sign Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, L'Equipe reports. Only the final details now need to be resolved between the two French clubs, with the final transfer fee expected to reach at least €40 million ($53.7m). The 23-year-old's arrival could open the door for Gianluigi Donnarumma to leave the club this summer, with his contract having just a year left to run. According to L'Equipe, Manchester City and Manchester United have been tracking the Italy international's situation ever since the end of the last European season, when he helped PSG win the Champions League and reach the Club World Cup final.

- The futures of five Real Madrid players are "up in the air" with David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos and Endrick having doubts over their plans for next season, AS reports. Alaba doesn't want to leave, the newspaper says, and Mendy is behind Fran García and Álvaro Carreras at left back. The club believe Ceballos should stay to provide cover in midfield, while Rodrygo is one of the sagas of the summer, and Endrick would prefer to stay, but might have to accept a loan if he wants regular football.

- João Félix's proposed move from Chelsea to Al Nassr is close after the two clubs agreed a £43.7m transfer fee, according to Sky Sports. The two clubs are now finalizing terms, with Félix having approved the switch over the weekend. The 25-year-old had looked destined to rejoin his former club Benfica, whom he last played for in 2019. However, Al Nassr moved quickly to gazump the Portuguese giants, and add the forward to their roster of stars which includes Cristiano Ronaldo. Félix's most recent senior appearances came for AC Milan during a loan spell last season, where he scored twice in 15 Serie A matches.

- Atlético Madrid are now pushing to sign Stuttgart star Enzo Millot, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The Frenchman has a release clause in his contract of just €23 million, following an impressive Bundesliga campaign. Madrid have been given the green light by Stuttgart to negotiate directly with the player, who was absent from his side's most recent friendly match. By contrast, Galatasaray's efforts to sign Millot are now said to be over, as a move was never advanced. The 23-year-old has represented France at Under-21 level six times.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- The Columbus Crew signed Palestine international striker Wessam Abou Ali for an undisclosed transfer fee, with multiple reports saying the MLS club paid $7.5 million to land the Egyptian Premier League star. Read

- Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal has returned to Brazil, signing for Flamengo after making 17 league appearances for AC Milan last season.

- Atlanta United have signed forward Leo Afonso from MLS rivals for $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Newcastle United are set to pull out of the race to sign Yoane Wissa this summer. Other forward targets are now being explored by the club as the Magpies target a replacement for Callum Wilson. (Sky Sports)

- Reiss Nelson is "one step away" from returning to Fulham on loan, this time with an obligation to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met. (Nicolò Schira)

- Leeds United are preparing an improved offer for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, with the Premier League new arrivals are ready to pay £28 million. (Sky Sports)

- Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Skriniar and Fenerbahce have struck an agreement over personal terms, with just a green light from the European champions needed to complete the deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is in talks with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, although nothing has been agreed yet. (Ben Jacobs)

- Torino, Genoa and FC Köln have asked for information on Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi. (Rudy Galetti)

- Benfica are closing in on a deal to sign Union Saint-Gilloise forward Franjo Ivanovic, with medical tests to take place next week. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Flamengo right back Wesley França has landed in Italy ahead of his transfer to Roma. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- PAOK Saloniki have blocked the proposed transfer of Giannis Konstantelias to Stuttgart; he had been expected to join the German club in a €17m deal. (Florian Plettenberg)