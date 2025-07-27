Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in advanced talks for the transfer of winger Luis Díaz, with sources telling ESPN both parties are close to agreeing a fee of £65.5 million ($88m) for his transfer inclusive of add-ons.

Díaz missed Liverpool's friendly defeat against AC Milan on Saturday due to ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield this summer.

A source told ESPN that the Colombia international is determined to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

"There's a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that," Slot told a news conference after the AC Milan game. "He's training really well with us but we've decided for now not to play him yet."

Slot confirmed that he has spoken to Díaz about the situation, he said: "I'm used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis.

"Like I said, Lucho [Díaz] is training really well and we've decided that he's not playing at the moment in the games. I cannot comment much more about that."

As to whether Díaz wants to depart Liverpool, Slot said: "That is not the person to ask, me."

There has been extensive interest in the player all summer, with Liverpool previously rejecting advances from both Barcelona and Bayern and insisting the player was not available for transfer.

Sources have told ESPN the club rejected a €67.5 million bid from Bayern earlier this month.

Díaz enjoyed the most productive season of his Liverpool career last term, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and helping Slot's side to the Premier League title.

The forward joined the club from FC Porto in January 2022, with his contract at Anfield set to expire in 2027.

His impending departure will help balance out some of Liverpool's spending this summer, with the Premier League champions spending around £290m on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Hugo Ekitike.