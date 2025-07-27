Open Extended Reactions

Sarina Wiegman has made one change to the England team for Sunday's Euro 2025 final against Spain with Jess Carter replacing Esme Morgan in defence.

Carter had started each of England's games at the tournament before being dropped for Morgan in the semifinal win over Italy. Despite Morgan impressing against Le Azzurri, she has dropped down to the bench for the final.

There were concerns over Lauren James' fittness after she went off at half-time in the semifinal, but she has recovered from her ankle injury to return to the starting XI.

Spain have made two changes for the final, with Laia Aleixandri returning from suspension to replace María Méndez and Athenea del Castillo coming in for Claudia Pina.

England XI

Hannah Hampton; Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Lauren James, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp.

Spain XI

Catalina Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmatí, Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey