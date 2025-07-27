Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has said he hopes Viktor Gyökeres can have a transformative effect on Arsenal after his €63 million ($74m) move from Sporting CP.

Gyökeres, 27, was unveiled at Singapore's National Stadium shortly before Arsenal beat Newcastle 3-2 on their preseason tour.

The Sweden international is Arsenal's sixth summer signing but undeniably the most anticipated with supporters long urging Arteta to sign a forward to help end a 21-year wait for the Premier League title.

Asked if Gyökeres could take Arsenal to the next level, Arteta said: "I hope so. We have a few of them as well in this window and that's what we want to create as well.

"You know that excitement internally, that competition and those resources internally and externally.

Viktor Gyökeres was officially unveiled by Arsenal on Sunday after a transfer saga that dominated the summer. Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

"We want our supporters as excited as possible, really believing in what the team can deliver, creating at the Emirates that special atmosphere and all that is going to be super important for us to be successful."

Although Gyökeres was quick to link up with Arsenal in Asia, Arteta said his first appearance for the club could take a little bit longer.

"Well I think he hasn't had a single training session with the team since the last game with Sporting when they became champions," Arteta said. "So we will assess him [on Monday], he's done all the medicals, everything is looking good.

"But to get him up to speed with the right levels of fitness, I think is very important. So we're not going to stop him, we want him with us as quick as possible but we'll have to assess and the medical team will do that."

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are also weighing up a move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

When pushed on whether he was looking to add further players, Arteta said: "Let's see, the market is still going on and we'll have to balance that out with the squad as well. I think we'll be open to see what happens."

Martin Ødegaard's 85th-minute penalty gave Arsenal their victory at the end of a competitive game in which Anthony Elanga opened the scoring after just six minutes.

Mikel Merino's clever low strike and an Alex Murphy own goal swung the game in Arsenal's favour before Jacob Murphy equalised in the 58th minute.

Max Dowman came on as a substitute and the 15-year-old produced an exciting cameo featuring a jinking run into the box to win the match-defining penalty after Joelinton fouled him.

- How Arsenal new boy Viktor Gyökeres became Europe's top striker

- Raya vs. Kepa: Who will be Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper?

- Gyökeres to Arsenal: Every player to wear No. 14 after Henry

"It is special. Obviously what he's done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year old. We are extremely happy to have him.

"I think again the environment that he's around in, his family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time."

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe confirmed there is no chance Alexander Isak will join up with the squad over the next week during their tour of Asia.

The striker has informed the club he wants to leave with Liverpool considered the frontrunners for his signature.