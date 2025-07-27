England fans at Boxpark, Wembley go wild after Alessia Russo fires them level against Spain in the Women's Euros final. (0:42)

England are Euro 2025 champions.

The Lionesses defended their European crown after Chloe Kelly's emphatic winner in the penalty shootout. In doing so, Sarina Wiegman's team also became the first England side to win a major tournament abroad.

Spain took the lead early in the first-half through a superb Mariona Caldentey header before England restored parity just before the hour-mark thanks to Alessia Russo. After replacing the injured Lauren James and coming on much earlier than anticipated, Kelly curled a ball into the box for Russo who headed home England's equaliser that ensured their title defence would go on past the 90.

Spain had the better of the chances in extra time, and the majority of the ball too, with England struggling to get out of their own half. Still, neither side could find a winner and for the first time since 1984, a Euros final went to penalties.

England held their nerve to win the shootout 3-1 with Kelly scoring the deciding penalty after finishes from Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood. Cue the celebrations.

ESPN takes a look back at a magical night for England as they went back-to-back in Basel.

Mariona Caldentey put Spain 1-0 up in front of their supporters in the final with a neatly taken header. The goal meant that England had conceded first in all three of their Euro 2025 knockout games. Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

President of the Football Association Prince William (middle) and Princess Charlotte of Wales (right) watched the final alongside UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin (left). Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman and England gambled by starting Lauren James, who has suffered with injury problems throughout this tournament. It didn't pay off as James was forced off before half-time. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Pure Elation. Alessia Russo got on the end of a sumptuous Chloe Kelly cross to keep England's title defence alive. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

After a breathless 120 minutes, the winner of Euro 2025 would be decided by penalties. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images