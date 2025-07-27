Open Extended Reactions

Michelle Agyemang has been named the young player of the tournament at Euro 2025 after England's dramatic victory against Spain in the final.

England secured their second straight Euros crown after a penalty shootout on Sunday after the two sides could not be separated in normal time. Chloe Kelly stepped up to take the deciding penalty and fired home to ensure England defended their title.

Agyemang -- who has been England's breakout star of the tournament -- scored a vital equaliser in their quarterfinal against Sweden to take that game to an eventual penalty-shootout win.

She scored again in England's semifinal against Italy, this time a 96th-minute equaliser to take the game to extra time where the Lionesses emerged victorious.

"I'm so happy, I think I cried. I'm just so grateful," Agyemang told the BBC.

"I thank God for where he's brought us as a team. It was so hard coming from a loss in the first game to this now but you know everything happens for a reason ... We've won, we're European champions.

Michelle Agyemang capped off a breakout tournament with the best young player award. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"I think, it's just surreal you know to have come so far this quickly, [on winning the young player of the tournament] it's only by the grace of God and you know the teammates around me, the staff, the coaches, everyone's put in the effort to help me get me where I am and where the team is today.

"I'm so grateful to everyone around me."

When asked if she had a message for those she had inspired, the 19-year-old said: "You know just don't give up, when you see other people around you that are progressing faster than you are, back yourself believe in your abilities ... You'll get there."