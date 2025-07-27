Open Extended Reactions

Chloe Kelly has said she "knew" she "was going to hit the back of the net" when she stepped up to take the decisive penalty in the shootout against Spain.

England lifted their second-successive Euros after coming from behind to beat Spain in the final in Basel. And as was the case at Euro 2022, Kelly was Engand's matchwinner of the final.

She came off the bench in the first half to replace an injured Lauren James and assisted Alessia Russo for England's equaliser near the hour-mark, after Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead earlier.

With neither side able to find a winner, the game went to penalties where Spain missed three of their attempts.

It all came down to Kelly, who converted her penalty with typical panache to seal England's crown with a 3-1 win in the shootout.

Chloe Kelly scored her penalty in style to secure England's Euros crown. Getty

"I am so proud of this team. So grateful to wear this badge. So proud to be English," she told the BBC.

"I was cool, I was composed. I knew I was going to hit the back of the net. I don't miss penalties twice.

"Unbelievable. All the staff behind us and Sarina Wiegman -- she has done it again! Unbelievable.

"It is going to be crazy. I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and shows their love to these girls as they deserve it."