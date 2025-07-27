Sam Marsden and Julien Laurens debate whether Aitana Bonmatí deserved to win player of the tournament at Euro 2025. (1:37)

Aitana Bonmatí apologised for missing her penalty in the shootout and said she was in shock after Spain's Euro 2025 defeat to England on Sunday.

Bonmatí, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo all missed from the spot as England retained the trophy on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

"I'm in shock," Bonmatí told RTVE. "We gave everything. I must apologise for my missing my penalty and congratulate England.

"But we played well. We were the better side, although that's not everything -- you have to put it in the net.

"For me, England are a team capable of not playing well and still winning. There are teams that don't need much to win." Spain had 22 shots to England's eight across 120 minutes but, apart from Caldentey's first half header, they could not find a way past Hannah Hampton in the Lionesses' goal.

The Ballon d'Or winner fought off viral meningitis to make these Euros and was named Player of the Tournament on Sunday, while teammate Esther González won the Golden Boot with her four goals.

Bonmatí compared the loss to Barcelona's surprise defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League final in May.

"I'm devastated, we worked so hard for this," the midfielder added. "The same thing happened to us in the Champions League with my club Barça.

"From the 70th minute onwards, we were in control of the game. We were the better team. England weren't getting [forward], but no one is to blame: we win and lose together.

"Right now, with this frustration, with this pain ... It feels so cruel. It seems as if everything is bad, but I think we're the ones who have done the best [in the tournament], who have played the best, and who have the most talent."

World champions Spain were hoping to win their first Euros in Switzerland having reached the final for the first time in their history.

Captain Irene Paredes, who led Spain to victory over England in the World Cup final two years ago, felt La Roja merited to win this final, too.

"We deserved more, but who doesn't deserve more?" the defender said. "England had that bit of luck they've had throughout the tournament.

"I was confident we were going to pull it off, but it wasn't to be. We both had moments, but overall we had more control of the game and created the clearer chances.

"But this isn't about possession and creating chances, it's about scoring. And they scored a goal that I think was avoidable and then it comes down [to penalties]."