BASEL, Switzerland -- England captain Leah Williamson said she is in "total disbelief" having won back-to-back European Championships and admitted that the Lionesses rode their luck throughout the tournament.

Like for much of their campaign, the Lionesses did not make it easy for themselves, having to secure their second Euros title on penalties against Spain -- who beat England in the 2023 World Cup final -- after being tied 1-1 after extra time.

"[I'm in] total disbelief, but at the same time, I knew it was going to happen" Williamson said, having become the first England captain to lift two major tournament trophies.

"It's just unbelievable to do it again. And after that first game, no one thought we would -- and fair enough! But nothing has changed."

Alongside winning a second European championship, the 28-year old captain also won the Champions League with Arsenal last season.

Williamson said she "can't think about it too much or I'll cry," when reflecting on becoming a European Champion with club and country.

"If reflect on the last couple years since that last win, I'm proud," she said.

Williamson chose to dedicate the win to the nation as well as the staff saying they "don't get the credit [they deserve]."

Despite the elation at becoming back-to-back champions, Williamson admitted that England rode their luck during their campaign in Switzerland. After losing to France, every game was a must-win.

England had to defeat the Netherlands in their second game to avoid crashing out in the group stage. They then battled through penalties against Sweden to reach the semifinals where they scored in the 119th minute to defeat Italy.

"The stakes, everything was higher. We have ridden our luck, but I don't think we were lucky," she said.

After their 2022 win made a huge impact on society in England, Williamson said she was "looking forward" to seeing what effect the win over Spain will have.

"My cousin texted me before the game today and she said how lucky that these finals sort of become the norm, in terms of how it feels and how lucky we are to be a part of something like that and I share that sentiment," she said.

"It's so hard to get to a final and the success of the pitch is normally already done, but to then win, you just take it to another level. I don't know what the effect will be, but looking forward to seeing it."