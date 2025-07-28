Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Nusa, Fofana if Rodrygo move fails

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr are looking at Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella and Manchester United winger Antony, while Liverpool could move for RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa or Lyon's Malick Fofana if a bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo falls flat. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Liverpool, Bayern agree €75m Díaz deal

- Arteta hopes Gyökeres will transform Arsenal

- Spurs target Gibbs-White signs new Forest deal

Liverpool have young Antonio Nusa on their shortlist to replace Luis Diaz. Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are prioritizing a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, according to TEAMtalk. The Reds reportedly see the 24-year-old as their No. 1 option to replace Luis Díaz as the Colombia international nears a €75 million move to Bayern Munich. But with belief that Los Blancos could demand a significant transfer fee worth close to €90m, the Anfield hierarchy are also lining up some alternatives. One of those is 20-year-old RB Leipzig and Norway international Antonio Nusa, while Lyon's Malick Fofana, also 20, is another player on their radar.

- Al Nassr are interested in Chelsea left lack Marc Cucurella, reports Marca. The Saudi Pro League side are expected to make an "irresistible" offer to the 27-year-old, but the Blues could be reluctant to let him go due to his importance to manager Enzo Maresca. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's side are also keen on Manchester United winger Antony, according to UOL. The 25-year-old, recently on the radar of RB Leipzig and Leverkusen, is allowed to leave Old Trafford for £50m.

- Juventus are preparing an improved offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani amid belief that Manchester United could make an approach for him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. There are reported to be "daily discussions" ongoing with PSG over a move for the 26-year-old, but the Bianconeri are now expected to advance the deal to avoid it being hijacked by the Red Devils. Kolo Muani scored eight goals in 16 Serie A matches last season, before scoring twice at the FIFA Club World Cup.

- Negotiations are continuing between Marseille and Juventus regarding a move for USMNT winger Timothy Weah, reports L'Equipe. The 25-year-old is reported to be keen on making the switch to the Ligue 1 club, who want Juve to lower their demands of around €22m for the mandatory permanent clause that is included in the loan deal. Weah, capped 44 times by the USMNT, directly contributed to seven goals in 30 Serie A appearances last season.

- Liverpool are ready to step up their efforts to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this week, according to the Daily Mail. The Magpies are "braced" to receive an offer from the Reds, and with the 25-year-old interested in making the switch to Anfield, an approach worth "close to £150m" would reportedly be considered. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that there are no talks between Isak and clubs in Saudi Arabia despite speculation, as Liverpool prepare a record proposal for him.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at why RB Leipzig forward Antonio Nusa and Lyon's Malick Fofana are being watched by Liverpool.

Nusa burst onto the scene in 2021, debuting for Stabaek in Norway aged 16 before Club Brugge picked him up. His early development in Belgium was compromised by persistent injuries, limiting him to a single league start in his first season, while a Deadline Day switch to Brentford in January 2024 fell through after he failed his medical due to knee and back concerns. Still, Nusa marked a memorable moment by scoring against Porto in September 2022, becoming the second-youngest goal scorer in Champions League history. His move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 presented a step up, and while injuries and the physical demands of the Bundesliga initially stalled his development, the winger finished the season in a positive manner. Primarily deployed as an inverted winger from the left, Nusa thrives in one-on-one situations, frequently cutting inside onto his stronger right foot. A highlight came in June's World Cup qualifier for Norway against Italy, where he beat three defenders with a dazzling dribble before unleashing a precise finish from just edge of the box. That goal underlined his standout traits: tight control, explosive acceleration and impressive one-vs.-one skills. Comfortable interchanging across the frontline, he regularly drifts into dangerous areas to combine and create overloads, so could fit well at Liverpool in this regard. But the Reds are also reported to be watching another of the most promising wingers in Europe. Fofana joined Lyon from Gent two years ago for €19.5m as a developing player and it's fair to say that he hasn't yet escaped that label. Though last season marked a mini-breakthrough of sorts, he started just over half of Lyon's Ligue 1 games and, despite significant flashes of inspiration, consistency and defensive application are still work in progress. Usually deployed as a left winger, Fofana doesn't quite match the skillset of the traditional inverted wide attacker; sure, he cuts infield on to his stronger foot but he's equally likely to utilize his dribbling ability while hugging the touchline. In fact, last season's return of 1.57 successful crosses (per 90 minutes) places him in the top five of Ligue 1 wingers. Fofana is also a great impact player. His late goals proved crucial on four occasions last season (scoring four within the last five minutes of games) and having the young winger running at defenders with tired legs proved a smart tactical plot. While technically strong and equipped with impressive acceleration, his off-the-ball running is another of his core strengths. Only PSG star Ousmane Dembele recorded more progressive runs than the Belgian (5.2 per 90), which underscores his busy, agile nature.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:17 Why Luis Díaz is a 'really good fit' for Bayern Munich Alejandro Moreno reacts to Luis Díaz's proposed transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

- Chelsea are continuing talks with RB Leipzig over a move for attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. (Philipp Hinze)

- Bayern Munich are closing in on a €50m move for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham are all interested in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Bianconeri remain keen on parting ways with the 27-year-old this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- No agreement has been reached between Newcastle and RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko despite reports. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Paris Saint-Germain remain confident in landing Bournemouth center back Illia Zabarnyi. (Nicolo Schira)

- Ajax are looking for an offer worth €50m to part ways with defender Jorrel Hato, who asked not to feature in their pre-season friendly against Como on Sunday amid interest from Chelsea. (De Telegraaf)

- A meeting is set to be held between Internazionale and Atalanta as the Nerazzurri prepare a new offer for winger Ademola Lookman worth in the region of €43m.(Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lille are set to reject Paris Saint-Germain's offer worth less than €40m for goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. (L'Equipe)

- A deal worth €7.5m has been agreed by FC Porto for Southampton center back Jan Bednarek. (O Jogo)

- Defender Lukas Klostermann would prefer to stay put this summer at RB Leipzig, but the Bundesliga club are open to letting him go if a suitable offer arrives. (Philipp Hinze)

- Premier League sides Burnley and Sunderland are competing to sign Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. An offer worth £8m would be enough to land him. (Sun)

- Monaco have seen their first offer of €2m for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky rejected. The Bundesliga side are looking for around €4m before agreeing to part ways with him. (Bild)

- Talks are ongoing between Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr regarding a move for attacking midfielder Otavio. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolves are interested in a move for West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal. (Ben Jacobs)

- Negotiations are ongoing between Millwall and Luton Town regarding a deal for wingback Alfie Doughty. (Mirror)

- West Ham are looking at Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper, who could be signed for around £15m. (The Sun)