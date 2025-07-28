Recap the 2025 Women's European Championship Final, where England took a 3-1 win on penalties vs. Spain. (0:52)

The Lionesses will celebrate their Euro 2025 title with an open-top bus parade on Tuesday that will take them along The Mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

England successfully defended their Women's European Championship title on Sunday with a penalty-shootout victory over Spain. They became the first senior England team in history to defend an international title, as well as the first to win a trophy on foreign soil.

The Lionesses are scheduled to fly home from Switzerland on Monday before a reception at 10 Downing Street with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

The Lionesses are due to arrive home to England on Monday. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

The FA said their celebrations will then continue on Tuesday with a parade that will begin at 12:10 p.m. BST and take them to the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which is planned to get underway at 12.30 p.m. BST and will be hosted by Alex Scott.

"Our history-making Lionesses are champions of Europe for the second successive time, and have become the first England Senior team in history to win a tournament overseas," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"We are so proud of all of the players, Sarina and the support team who have all been part of this incredible achievement. They have all worked unbelievably hard and we know the nation shares our pride.

"The victory celebration in London on Tuesday will give England fans an opportunity to celebrate with the players, and be part of history.

"We've had amazing support from our fans both in Switzerland and at home throughout the tournament, and we look forward to celebrating together and creating some lifelong memories."