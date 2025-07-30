Open Extended Reactions

The summer of football is over. England beat Spain on penalties to retain their crown at Euro 2025 and Sarina Wiegman has gone back-to-back-to-back in European championships, remaining unbeaten in knockout rounds at the Euros.

International tournaments are often a launchpad in a player's career, as it offers a new spotlight for them and their performances can be primers for a transfer move. So here's a look at 10 underrated players from Euro 2025 that clubs should be looking at before the transfer window closes.

Hosts Switzerland made history by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time and Reuteler was a key figure in this run, winning Player of the Match in all three group-stage games. She played as the forward in the opening game and dropped into midfield after that, showcasing her versatility. Her dynamism, understanding of spaces and skill on the ball make her an impactful player in all phases of play.

The 26-year-old reads play well, finishing with the joint-most interceptions in the competition (13, with England's Alex Greenwood). Combined with her positioning, this allows her to pick up loose balls, and she made 32 recoveries, the joint-seventh most by any player at the Euros.

Reuteler came into this tournament on the back of her most productive domestic season: 16 goal contributions for Frankfurt (10 goals and 6 assists). But her finishing has room for improvement, often limiting her direct influence on a game.

Where could she go? Reuteler has spent her career at Frankfurt, but a move to VfL Wolfsburg or Paris Saint-Germain could propel her into everyday stardom. She could also be a good depth addition to Barcelona.

Signe Gaupset shone during Euro 2025 and will be on the shortlist of some major clubs. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Gaupset was a bright spot in another underwhelming international campaign from Norway, making the attack look functional when she got on the pitch, often creating chances on her own. Her crowning performance came in the final group-stage game against Iceland, where she was involved in all four goals for Norway. In total, she picked up two goals and two assists at the tournament, the joint-third most by any player.

The 20-year-old is a brilliant ball carrier (she ranked ninth for most progressive ball carries in the tournament, with 14); has good acceleration and uses her strength to bounce off challenges. Her positioning and ability to show for the ball is another positive aspect to her play and no Norway player received more progressive passes than her (29).

Gaupset has a well rounded skillset, ability to spot passes and break lines with her passing -- indeed, she ranked just outside the top 10 for chances created (9).

Where could she go? With Paris Saint-Germain losing some of their attacking firepower, Gaupset could be the perfect explosive option on the flanks.

Poland's first major international tournament had promising signs and Padilla-Bidas was the poster girl for it; she was involved in all three goals scored by her country at the tournament, scoring once and assisting twice.

Born and raised in Spain, Padilla-Bidas is a skilled operator on the ball. Primarily a right-footed right winger, she can play on either flank, but likes to stay wide to stretch the backline and isolate her full back. However, her real strength lies in attacking the box. The 22-year-old accrued the highest non-penalty expected goal (npxG) of any player who didn't make the knockouts (1.4), despite playing for a Poland side that struggled with chance creation. Her deliveries from out wide are quite potent and often perfectly weighted.

On loan at Sevilla in the 2024-25 season, the winger scored 11 goals and assisted one. She scored those 11 goals from an expected goal tally (xG) of 8.8, with 10 goals coming from inside the box.

Where could she go? After two years on loan, the 22-year-old could provide a solid depth option for Bayern, adding goals and penalty box threat from the right side. Sevilla would surely like to sign her permanently too.

While Sweden struggled in another international tournament, Zigiotti Olme stood out for her performances in midfield. The Bayern Munich star brought rugged ball-winning tenacity to a midfield lacking bite and surrounded by attack-minded teammates, she worked brilliantly in the shadows. She cut off passing lanes, challenged for loose balls and intimidated opponents with her intensity.

Zigiotti Olme is certainly not afraid to make hard challenges, loves duels, and is great at screening in front of the backline. Her eight blocks at Euro 2025 was the sixth-highest and her 33 duels won and 63 contested duels put her in top 10 for both categories.

Where could she go? A side like Manchester United could benefit a lot from a ball winner like Ziggioti Olme in their midfield.

Smilla Holmberg, 18, RB (Sweden/Hammarby)

Smilla Holmberg missed the penalty against England, but showed great strength to step up and take it. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

In an aging Sweden squad, Holmberg was a welcome change as the youngest player in the side. The Hammarby full back played 175 minutes across three appearances including one start, created three chances and scored a goal against Germany in the final group-stage game. But of course she will also be remembered for missing the final penalty in the shootout vs. England.

Still, while there is work to be done on her final ball, her qualities mean she's often heavily involved in possession. Her bombarding nature provides her teams with an attacking option at all times and only Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (6) had more crosses into the penalty box than Holmberg (3) for Sweden at the tournament.

Her defensive workrate is solid, with her body shape, game awareness and speed allowing her to defend against tricky wingers. Though she is still getting to grips with the timing of her challenges.

Where could she go? While Hammarby is a good destination to continue her development for now, she will be on the radar for any top team in search of an attacking right back.

Elisa Senß, 27, CM (Germany/ Eintracht Frankfurt)

Germany's run to the semifinals was a story of grit and determination; despite injuries and suspensions, especially in defense, the eight-time champions battled on and Senß played a vital role in midfield.

She covered a lot of ground, linked play and won the ball back, doing a triple shift to add balance to Christian Wuck's side. The 27-year-old tracked runners, challenging them for possession and disrupting opposition attacks. No player attempted more tackles plus interceptions at Euro 2025 (26) and she helped Germany set up a stringent block against the Spain midfield.

Senß is also a brilliant supporting midfielder in the chance-creation phase and, despite playing a slightly withdrawn role compared to her club, she was influential at both ends.

Where could she go? She could add a lot of value for an elite club like Bayern Munich who are looking to build squad depth with experience.

Finland came within touching distance of the knockout stages and their strong performances were powered by a stable midfield pairing of Siren and Eveliina Summanen. Siren supported play, orchestrated possession and added balance when not in possession. When on the ball, she showcased composure, offered passing options and proved to be a perfect link between defense and attack.

The former LSK Kvinner midfielder is excellent at retaining possession and influencing play in the final third -- she completed 60 out of 61 attempted passes against Norway, with her passing accuracy of 98% the highest for any player who attempted over 60 passes in a game at the tournament. She also has astute defensive positioning, allowing her to disrupt opposition attack and recover possession, and no player attempted and won more tackles (8 out of 11) or more recoveries (23) in the Finland squad.

Where could she go? Siren would excel alongside a true ball-winning midfielder in a possession-based club like Paris FC.

Elisabetta Oliviero was a key part of Italy's run to the semifinals. Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Italy were within one minute of reaching the Euros final, but their spirited performance at the tournament had a lot of positives and their right wing-back was one. A tireless runner, Oliviero covered a lot of ground on the right side and was solid in her one-vs.-one duels, as she held her own in physical challenges. Indeed, she won six of her seven attempted tackles at Euro 2025.

Oliviero is capable of playing on either flank and loves to charge forward; only Manuela Giugliano (16) attempted more crosses for Italy. While her 10 shot-creating actions were only bettered by Arianna Caruso (18) and Giugliano (16).

Where could she go? She is a versatile player who could fit perfectly alongside the back-three defense at Inter Milan, who will need depth with Champions League football looming for the 2025-26 season.

Kosola first grabbed attention after scoring against Real Madrid in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season, but the winger also scored Finland's opening goal at Euro 2025, helping her country to a first Euros win since 2009.

Comfortable with both feet and capable of playing on either side, the former BK Hacken forward likes to dribble with the ball and take on opposition players. She has a brilliant shot with both feet, making her a threat from every situation, and her movement inside the box is good as well.

Kosola attempted twice as many dribbles as the next Finland player in the rank (16). In fact, her 16 dribbles is the joint-10th highest tally by any player at the tournament, while she also ranks in the top 10 for carries into penalty area (8).

Where could she go? A move to Paris FC, who recently lost Julie Dufour, could help propel her to the next stage in her career.

Carlotta Wamser, 21, RB/FW (Germany / Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wamser was forged in fire at Euro 2025 as she filled in at right back following the serious injury to captain Giulia Gwinn and experienced both ends of the spectrum, picking up two assists and a red card in her three appearances in Switzerland.

An attack-minded presence on the right, Wamser often takes up advanced positions and, using her impressive pace, is able to attack the box and also recover defensively when needed. Her on-the-ball value is reflected in her ball progression and chance-creation metrics: At Euro 2025, only Rebecca Knaak (32) made more progressive passes for Germany than Wamser (21).

The 21-year-old finished her domestic season with four goals and three assists in just over 700 minutes, highlighting her qualities in the final third of the pitch.

Where could she go? Wamser could thrive as a full back in a dynamic possession-based side with freedom to attack. However, staying put at Frankfurt seems like the best choice for now.