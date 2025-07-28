Open Extended Reactions

Como have signed Spain captain Álvaro Morata on an initial season-long loan deal from AC Milan, the clubs confirmed Tuesday.

The deal includes an obligation for Como to complete a permanent transfer next summer should certain conditions be met.

"I'm really happy to have arrived in Como," Morata said in a statement. "Last year, playing against them, I was able to appreciate the team and the project; you can see that there is a lot of ambition.

"I promise the fans and the club that I will give 200% in every training session and every match. I can't wait to wear this shirt."

His loan deal at Galatasaray from AC Milan was due to run until January 2026 but was cut short in order for the player to join Como.

Morata, 32, had joined the Turkish outfit in February just six months after signing a four-year deal with Milan from Atlético Madrid.

In a statement on Instagram, Morata thanked Galatasaray fans for their support but accused the club of failing to honour its contractual commitments.

"There were moments when the given word and the respect for fundamental values were not upheld," he posted.

"Until the very end, the commitments made were not honored, to the point where I was left with no choice but to forgo part of my salary and other contractual rights I had already earned through my work (the figure published is not accurate).

"For me, in life and in work, there are principles that should never be broken, such as respect for each person's rights. Failing to recognize and compensate what has been earned is, to me, unacceptable and contrary to the values of fairness and professionalism I believe in."

Morata scored six goals in 12 league appearances to help Galatasaray win the Super Lig title. Morata becomes the six Spaniard in Como's squad and will be coached by his former Spain teammate Cesc Fàbregas.

"I've known Álvaro for many years and I've always admired the way he plays and the way he carries himself," Fabregas said. "He's an intelligent striker who has delivered in the biggest moments and a teammate who lifts everyone around him. We're so happy to have him here at Como."

He brings experience to a Como side that finished 10th in Serie A last season.

Morata began his career with Real Madrid before moving to Juventus in 2014. He helped Madrid win the Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey twice each and Juventus claim two Serie A titles. He also had a spell in the Premier League at Chelsea.