The 2025 MLS season is firmly underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across the weekend to order all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

The No. 1 got a test from the Rapids, heading into the halftime break down 1-0. But the Union stayed at it and ended up getting a 3-1 victory, with Tai Baribo once again scoring and Mikkel Uhre adding a pair of goals on 11 touches off the bench.

Previous ranking: 2

It's difficult to hold a home draw with Cincinnati against Miami, considering the Herons were missing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba because of suspensions incurred after the star duo opted not to attend the league's All-Star Game. Fafà Picault and Luis Suárez had their opportunities, but they couldn't score. Keeping Evander off the scoreboard is a huge step for their defense, though.

Previous ranking: 4

San Diego won a much-anticipated showdown with Nashville 1-0, but it easily could've been more. After setting up Hirving "Chucky" Lozano for the opening goal, Anders Dreyer had a penalty saved and then a stoppage-time breakaway cut short by the final whistle being blown. SDFC will be happy for the points on a night when their attack showed just how devastating it can be.

Previous ranking: 6

Cincinnati thought it had beaten Miami when center back Miles Robinson put the ball into the net in stoppage time. Instead, it bafflingly was ruled out for a foul, meaning FCC had to settle for a scoreless draw. It's the third clean sheet in a row for the Knifey Lions, who slip to second in the Supporters' Shield standings.

Previous ranking: 3

Going on the road for a Friday night tilt -- with three All-Stars joining up late to boot -- was going to be tough for B.J. Callaghan's men, and they fell 1-0 to San Diego. While it was a difficult spot, Nashville still needs to show it can beat fellow title contenders after defeats to Miami and now SDFC this month.

Previous ranking: 8

Just when it looked like the Whitecaps were slowing down, they smashed past Kansas City 3-0 thanks to a creative display from Jayden Nelson. After a small swoon, they're back to second in the West and fifth in the Supporters' Shield.

Previous ranking: 5

The Crew went up early and had chances to extend the lead but couldn't cope with Orlando late and fell 3-1 on the road. The arrival of Wessam Abou Ali, the type of DP forward the team has missed since Cucho Hernández left for Real Betis, should boost spirits in Ohio's capital despite the defeat.

Previous ranking: 9

Kelvin Yeboah is a devastating penalty taker and got the chance to take two for Minnesota, keying a 2-1 win over St. Louis. He won the first by getting in the box and earning not only a penalty but a red card for Chris Durkin, which swung the match in the visitors' favor.

Previous ranking: 7

The Sounders stayed undefeated since the Club World Cup with a 2-2 away draw against Atlanta on Saturday. They won't be able to shake the feeling that it should've been more, conceding a stoppage-time goal after scoring one of their own.

Previous ranking: 11

After conceding a penalty, Orlando responded with a flurry of goals -- two following the formula of Martín Ojeda finding Iván Angulo, who in turn hit Ramiro Enrique, who scored -- in a 3-1 win over Columbus. The Lions have scored in their ast 16 matches, but they must be tidier at the back to keep climbing the table.

Previous ranking: 12

Charlotte rolled past Toronto with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas, with Wilfried Zaha pulling the strings. The club's history is not long, but it's still notable that it has won four straight for the first time ever.

Previous ranking: 10

With Aaron Long injured and Eddie Segura suspended, LAFC had a patchwork backline against Portland. While they mostly denied good chances, Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes scored on a set piece, and LAFC couldn't beat Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau in a 1-0 defeat.

Previous ranking: 13

Josef Martínez had San Jose ahead of Salt Lake in the 51st minute in an attacking move that showed the Quakes at their best. Then, a pair of defensive errors showed them at their worst, and they had to wrestle with a 2-1 loss. It's now seven in a row in all competitions without a win for Bruce Arena's squad.

Previous ranking: 14

Hugo Cuypers converted a penalty kick to help the Fire to a 1-0 win over the Red Bulls at home, where the Fire actually have struggled this season. Perhaps fans in the Windy City will see more positive results soon.

Previous ranking: 17

Alonso Martínez scored a hat trick after teenager Jonathan Shore's MLS debut as NYCFC topped Dallas 4-3 in North Texas. They're undefeated in their past three, but the three goals conceded in one half are concerning.

Previous ranking: 18

The Timbers secured a 1-0 road victory over LAFC thanks to some heroics from goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and a killer header from Cristhian Paredes. It's just the type of result they could use to turn things around -- though next up is Leagues Cup.

Previous ranking: 19

Austin has struggled up top this season and is now missing forward Brandon Vázquez because of a long-term injury. The cure? Play D.C. United. The Texas team rolled to a 4-2 victory, scoring early and often. Austin is unbeaten in its past four.

Previous ranking: 15

The Red Bulls struggled to get much going against the Fire, falling 1-0 at Soldier Field on Saturday. While they sit 10th in the East, only two teams in the league have worse road records.

Previous ranking: 16

Things started so well for the Rapids in their trip to Philadelphia. Rafael Navarro scored from a lovely header to give the visitors a lead, but the Union wore Colorado down and took a 3-1 win from the encounter. Leagues Cup arrives at a good time for the Rapids, who have won once in their past five.

Previous ranking: 22

Despite a series of early chances, RSL were playing from behind, yet they were able to take advantage of a busted offside trap from San Jose to pull level and a goalkeeper error meant a 2-1 win for the hosts. They'll take it.

Previous ranking: 20

The Dynamo weren't in action this weekend after Friday's match against the Galaxy was postponed because of heavy rainfall. A Leagues Cup "home" match against Tigres looms.

Previous ranking: 21

Oh, Dallas. Should it get credit for three first-half goals and a near-miss against NYCFC? Or punished for practically handing NYCFC the win, giving up a hat trick to Alonso Martínez and making the Western Conference's worst home record look even worse?

Previous ranking: 23

If the Galaxy's uptick in form is going to continue, it'll have to wait. The reigning champions' match against Houston was postponed because of severe weather in Houston and will now be played Sept. 6.

Previous ranking: 27

Despite conceding first against the Revs, Montréal earned its fourth win of the season with a 3-1 victory. Prince Owusu, Dante Sealy and Olger Escobar scored the goals, which perhaps will give fans in Quebec just a dash of hope that there are pieces to rescue here.

Previous ranking: 25

A 3-0 loss to Vancouver saw SKC dominated by the Caps attack while they struggled to finish the opportunities they generated up top.

Previous ranking: 24

The Revs were playing the worst team in the Eastern Conference standings and scored in the third minute. They were losing by the 36th minute and ended up falling 3-1 to Montréal. The Revs have one win in their past 15.

Previous ranking: 29

A stunner of a goal from Alexey Miranchuk in the 99th minute rescued a point for Atlanta against the Sounders. It's the Five Stripes' fourth draw in their past five contests.

Previous ranking: 26

TFC actually had more possession than Charlotte but didn't lead in many other categories, including the one that matters in a 2-0 defeat at Bank of America Stadium.

Previous ranking: 28

Struggling teams find ways to lose, and that's what St. Louis did in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota. Despite being up thanks to a first-half Eduard Löwen penalty, STL conceded a pair of penalties of their own in the second half.

Previous ranking: 30

It's eight straight without a victory for D.C. after falling 4-2 to Austin. Fans chanted for ownership to sell the team.