After a European Championship win like no other, the Lionesses have returned home as back-to-back European champions.

Despite only leading for just under five minutes throughout the entirety of the knockout stage and seemingly set for an exit on multiple occasions, Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses have brought football home once again.

The knockout heroics of super-subs Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang were crucial to England's victory along with Lucy Bronze's bravery, Hannah Hampton's saves and Alessia Russo's goals. It all meant the Lionesses would not lose their title in Switzerland.

As a result, Wiegman's team became the first England side to win a major tournament on foreign soil and the only England side to defend one.

Leah Williamson's record-breakers have landed back in the UK, and ESPN takes a look at the heroes' welcome they have received.

England fans arrived early at London Southend airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Downing Street prepared well in advance for the the team's arrival at an event hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock on Monday evening. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

England's plane was emblazoned with the word: "Home." Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images