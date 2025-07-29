Lionesses victory parade after Euro 2025 triumph - in pictures

After a European Championship win like no other, the Lionesses have returned home as back-to-back Euros winners.
The England squad flew home from Switzerland on Monday, visiting Downing street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.
But the real fun started on Tuesday as just 48 hours after their historic win over Spain in the final of Euro 2025 the Lionesses took to London for an open-top bus parade along The Mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.
Leah Williamson and her side's historic back-to-back Euro wins were celebrated by thousands in London on Tuesday. ESPN takes a look at the royal reception they received.