Lionesses victory parade after Euro 2025 triumph - in pictures

Thousands of England fans gathered on the streets of London to see the Lionesses open bus top parade. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

After a European Championship win like no other, the Lionesses have returned home as back-to-back Euros winners.

The England squad flew home from Switzerland on Monday, visiting Downing street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

But the real fun started on Tuesday as just 48 hours after their historic win over Spain in the final of Euro 2025 the Lionesses took to London for an open-top bus parade along The Mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

- Don't stop believing: How England's Lionesses won Euro 2025

- Lucy Bronze says she played Euro 2025 with fractured tibia

- Euro 2025 Talking Points: Best match, goal, player, Team of the Tournament

Leah Williamson and her side's historic back-to-back Euro wins were celebrated by thousands in London on Tuesday. ESPN takes a look at the royal reception they received.

England fans arrived early at London Southend airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Downing Street prepared well in advance for the the team's arrival at an event hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock on Monday evening. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

England's plane was emblazoned with the word: "Home." Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman and Co. posed with the trophy after they touched down on home soil. Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Leah Williamson has led England to back-to-back European Championship victories. Leon Neal/Getty Images

England travelled to Downing Street for a reception at No. 10. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

England players and staff spoke to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in the Downing Street garden during a reception held to mark their success. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The stage was set for England's homecoming champions. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Thousands of fans lined the Mall to see their England heroes and the team that brought football home, again. Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England's parade began along the mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

After Chloe Kelly's famous heroics in England's Euro 2022 victory, she once again came to her side's rescue in Switzerland in the knockout stages. Meanwhile Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway played in every game for the Lionesses. James Fearn/Getty Images

Fans of all ages gathered to welcome the Lionesses back home as European champions. Carl Court/Getty Images

England's Euro winning squad moved from the open-top bus to the stage at the Queen Victoria Memorial in the afternoon where the celebrations continued. ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman danced on stage in front of Buckingham Palace with her favourite musical artist -- Nigerian singer Burna Boy. John Phillips - The FA/The FA via Getty Images