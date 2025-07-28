Open Extended Reactions

Morecambe have been suspended from the National League and will miss the start of the season. Andrew Vaughan/Getty Images

Morecambe have been suspended from the National League with immediate effect due to financial issues.

In a statement released on Monday, the National League's compliance and licensing committee said it had met to "debate the on-going concerns surrounding Morecambe Football Club and its compliance with National League rules" and discussed "the club's ability to meet its financial obligations" for the 2025-26 season.

"It was decided further sanctions must be imposed, with the club's membership to be suspended with immediate effect," the statement added. "The club will also remain under embargo ahead of the new season. The committee will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 20 to determine if outstanding items have been satisfied."

The committee's next meeting date is after the club's scheduled opening National League fixtures against Boston United (Aug. 9), Brackley Town (Aug. 16) and Scunthorpe United (Aug. 19).

Morecambe have also been removed from the National League Cup.

The club, who were preparing for their first season back in the fourth tier after relegation from the Football League last season, have been the subject of long-running takeover sagas involving owner Jason Whittingham and Bond Group.