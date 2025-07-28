The Euro 2025 winners touch back down in England with the Lionesses met by a crowd of excited fans. (1:18)

England and Spain dominated UEFA's team of the tournament following the Lionesses' triumph over La Roja in a tense penalty shooutout in the final on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly's spot-kick clinched the tournament for Sarina Wiegman's team and ensured England retained the European crown they won for the first time in 2022.

The XI, chosen by UEFA's technical observer group, recognised the standout players during the tournament in Switzerland.

Lucy Bronze and Aitana Bonmatí both made UEFA's team of the tournament. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Hampton was named in goal following her shootout heroics and Lucy Bronze, who revealed after the final that she had been playing with a broken tibia throughout England's campaign, was picked at full-back.

Kelly's penchant for delivering decisive moments for her country saw her named in attack, while Alessia Russo was selected up front over Spain's Golden Boot winner Esther González.

Elsewhere, reining Ballon d'Or holder Aitana Bonmatí, who was named player of the tournament, featured in an all-Spanish midfield alongside Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.

Germany's Jule Brand, who scored two goals and provided two assists for the semifinalists, was also included among the forwards.

UEFA's Euro 2025 team of the tournament

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (England).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (England), Irene Paredes (Spain), Elena Linari (Italy), Franziska Kett (Germany).

Midfielders: Patri Guijarro (Spain), Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Forwards: Jule Brand (Germany), Alessia Russo (England), Chloe Kelly (England).