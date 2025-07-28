What does the future hold for Jack Grealish? (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Grealish has returned to training with Manchester City as he continues to look for a move away from the club.

Grealish was omitted from Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup after being told he is surplus to requirements.

He has spent the summer following an individual training programme.

But the 29-year-old has rejoined the group and was present for the first day of preseason training at the CFA on Monday.

Sources have told ESPN that Everton and West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Grealish.

Jack Grealish has returned to Manchester City training but could still be on the move this summer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

City would prefer to negotiate a permanent move, but will consider loan offers the closer it gets to the transfer deadline. The former Aston Villa man still has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish has been told chances to play will be limited this season. He has started just one Premier League game since January and was axed from the squad completely for the final game of the season against Fulham.

- Guardiola: Grealish omission not due to behaviour

- Guardiola: I may take '15-year' break after City

- Pep, Xavi job applications a hoax, India say

However, Guardiola has not ruled out giving the England international opportunities if he's still at the club beyond the deadline.

Grealish has been on the fringes of the City team for two years and is keen to play as much as possible ahead of the World Cup next summer.