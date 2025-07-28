How to watch the ESPN Original: 'Running with the Wolves'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa step into the world of Italian football ownership in "Running With the Wolves," premiering Tuesday on ESPN and ESPN+. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

From daytime television co-hosts to soccer team co-owners. "Running with the Wolves," the newest ESPN Original Series, gives fans an intimate look at married couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' journey as owners of Italian Serie C soccer club Campobasso FC.

Produced by Left/Right and Milojo in partnership with ESPN, the four-part docuseries follows the couple through southern Italy as they balance the pressures of team ownership, family life and their careers to help the Wolves find success on the pitch during the 2025 season.

Here are key facts about the ESPN original series:

When does "Running With the Wolves" air?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, July 29

7 p.m. - Episode 1: "Leading the Pack"

8 p.m. - Episode 2: "Home Games"

Thursday, July 31

7 p.m. - Episode 3: "The Time Is Now"

8 p.m. - Episode 4: "The Wolves Den"

How can fans watch?

Each episode premieres on ESPN and is available to stream on ESPN+ immediately following its television debut. Fans can catch every episode in the series streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, features, scores, schedules, transfers and more.