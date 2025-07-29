Liverpool vs Yokohama F. Marinos: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool face Yokohama F. Marinos in their fourth pre-season friendly match of the season, and the second game of their tour to Asia, at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday. The two sides will compete in the J.League World Challenge.

The Premier League champions lost 4-2 to AC Milan in their last friendly matchin Hong Kong, after having won 3-1 and 5-0 against Preston North End and Stoke City respectively in their opening two friendlies in England before that.

Arne Slot will be without some key players for the match. Before that game against Milan, defender Joe Gomez returned to England with a minor achilles injury.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that goalkeeper Alisson Becker was given permission to leave Liverpool's touring party to attend to a personal matter. Luis Diaz has also left Liverpool's squad as he completes a transfer to German champions Bayern Munich. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, though, is back in full training and is in line for his preseason appearance against Yokohama.

Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo had missed the friendly against Milan with a minor injury and illness respectively, but both are back in training and expected to play. Liverpool's latest signing Hugo Ekitike is also expected to make his debut for the club.

Against Milan, Liverpool struggled to deal with counterattacks and conceded all four goals on transition. Their passing play in possession was crisp, though, and there were some encouraging signs for Slot in the link-up play between his stars Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah, while 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha was electric down the left wing. Dominik Szoboszlai scored an excellent goal against Milan, while Cody Gakpo also got himself on the scoresheet.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Liverpool's in-house website and app. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 26 at 11:30 a.m. BST (6:30 a.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. IST and 8:30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Yokhama, Japan

Latest news and analysis:

Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season. Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for August.

Why Liverpool still want Alexander Isak this summer

Alexander Isak is the next Mohamed Salah. He just needs to become a Liverpool player to prove it, writes Mark Ogden.

Liverpool agree €75m Luis Díaz deal with Bayern Munich - sources

Díaz missed Liverpool's friendly defeat against Milan due to ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield this summer and has now been granted permission to leave the Reds' preseason tour.

Liverpool to create Diogo Jota memorial sculpture at Anfield

Liverpool have announced plans to build a permanent sculpture at Anfield in memory of Diogo Jota, with the club also confirming that players will wear a "Forever 20" emblem on their shirts and stadium jackets this season.