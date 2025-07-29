The Euro 2025 winners touch back down in England with the Lionesses met by a crowd of excited fans. (1:18)

The Lionesses' post-Euro 2025 victory party continued on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade through central London.

The parade, attended by tens of thousands of fans, took them along The Mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony was hosted by Alex Scott, and also saw surprise performances from Burna Boy and Heather Small.

It has been a hectic 48 hours for the Lionesses since they beat Spain on penalties in Sunday night's final, becoming the first senior England team in history to defend an international title, as well as the first to win a trophy on foreign soil.

After partying through the night on Sunday, the team arrived back home on Monday before travelling to 10 Downing Street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, who also led the side to their Euro 2022 victory, again called for investment into girls youth football.

"This incredible team won the Euros [in 2022] and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls," Wiegman said.

"Steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more ... We need some more investment. We're not there yet."

