England captain Leah Williamson held back tears as she and her teammates celebrated their Euro 2025 victory with an open-top bus parade through central London.

The parade took them along The Mall before a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace hosted by Alex Scott.

"I'm holding back tears. I've been crying all the way down The Mall," Williamson said. "This is unbelievable. Probably one of the best things we've been a part of. Thank you for coming out.

"There are loads of ways to win a football match. We repeatedly did it the hard way. But you can see how much we care about playing for England and how much we love it.

"2022 was a fairytale. This feels really hard-earned. We're really proud of ourselves.

It has been a hectic 48 hours for the Lionesses since they beat Spain on penalties in Sunday night's final, becoming the first senior England team in history to defend an international title, as well as the first to win a trophy on foreign soil.

After partying through the night on Sunday, the team arrived back home on Monday before travelling to 10 Downing Street for a reception with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner.

The bus parade on Tuesday was another chance to celebrate their success.

"There is a huge pool of talent in this team," England boss Sarina Wiegman, who danced on stage with singer Burna Boy, said.

"We want to play to our strengths always. The bonding of this team in this tournament made the absolute difference. Everybody was ready to step up and support each other. It was just amazing to be a part of."