Man United vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Manchester United play the second game of their United States preseason tour on Thursday, taking on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series at Soldier Field in Chicago.

United fans will look forward to watching more of their summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as Ruben Amorim's team continue their preparations for the new season.

United will be without goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been ruled out of preseason with a hamstring injury. The other first-team players all featured in the match against West Ham United, which they won 2-1, thanks to captain Bruno Fernandes' brace.

Before a tough start to their Premier League campaign against Arsenal at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, United have two more games on their U.S. tour, facing Bournemouth and Everton, before they play Fiorentina in their last friendly before the new season.

Bournemouth began their U.S tour with a resounding 3-0 win over Everton. Their new summer signings Djordje Petrovic and Adrien Truffert both started in that game, while Phillip Billing, Dango Ouattara and Daniel Adu-Addei all scored.

Bournemouth will have a game against West Ham after this one against United, and then face Real Sociedad on Aug. 9 before they start the new season against champions Liverpool at Anfield on August 15.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the USA, JioHotstar in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 30 at 2:30 a.m. BST (10:30 p.m. ET; 7 a.m. IST and 11:30 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Latest news and analysis:

