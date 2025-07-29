Morgan Gibbs-White gives his reasons for why he announced a shock contract extension with Nottingham Forest after strong interest from Tottenham. (1:20)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has admitted Arsenal are "one of the best teams in the world" ahead of the first-ever north London derby played outside the United Kingdom.

Spurs will face the Gunners at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Thursday in what will be Arsenal's final game of their preseason tour to Asia.

"It's a great challenge besides being our biggest rivals and the first North London Derby outside the UK," Frank told reporters. "They are also right now one of the best teams, I must say unfortunately, in the world, we also need to be honest.

"In that way it's going to be a big test, but it's more than a test as against Arsenal it's not only a friendly. Of course it's a game we will do everything we can to win."

Frank also reconfirmed the club are still looking to strengthen in the market after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White, who opted to sign a new deal at Nottingham Forest.

"We of course are out there in the market and we're aware where we maybe want to strengthen the squad in general," Frank said.

"I'm happy with the squad and we've already done a top signing in Mohammed Kudus that is coming in and showing us his quality already. We've got a squad where there is a lot of talent in and quality but of course we're looking."