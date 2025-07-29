Open Extended Reactions

Danny Röhl has left Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent after two years at Hillsborough, the club announced on Tuesday.

The German took over at the club in October 2023 overseeing one of Wednesday's greatest Championship escapes in his first season.

Röhl's departure comes just 12 days before Wednesday's first Championship game of the season against Leicester City and adds to a difficult summer for the club that has included enforced transfer embargoes which restrict them from signing players this summer and in the next two transfer windows.

"A very special time is coming to an end and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences we have shared over 21 unforgettable months together," Röhl said in a statement.

After taking over in 2023, Röhl turned Wednesday's fortunes around. They suffered their worst-ever start to a season, but the German guided the club to safety on the final day before finishing 12th in his second and ultimately final season in south Yorkshire.

"This summer has been difficult and, in the end, the club and I came to the mutual decision to part ways. I understand the different thoughts and reactions to everything that has been going on during these past few months.

"I take so many special moments away with me that will remain in my heart. We achieved a miracle together and that will always be something truly exceptional. I wish everyone associated with Wednesday my very best. I will never forget you."

Röhl's exit comes amid an increasingly uncertain atmosphere at Hillsborough with divisive owner Dejphon Chansiri looking to sell the club after English Football League sanctions for failing to pay player and staff wages on time.

They open the season away to Leicester on Aug. 10.