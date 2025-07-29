Take a look at who Wrexham's rumoured record-breaking transfer is, and why they are willing to spend big on the 24-year-old from Empoli. (1:04)

Wrexham are exploring a move to sign Wales striker Kieffer Moore from Sheffield United.

Manager Phil Parkinson confirmed that the 32-year-old is on the club's radar as they prepare for their upcoming Championship campaign.

Moore, who has earned 49 caps for Wales, signed a three-year contract when joining Sheffield United last summer. He scored five times for the Blades last season.

"Kieffer's under contract at Sheffield United. He's one of a number of players we've looked at over the summer," Parkinson told the BBC.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore is on Wrexham's radar. Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Like I said, the landscape changes in the transfer market very quickly from one week to the next.

"We're looking at lots of options here and abroad."

Any move for Moore would further strengthen Wrexham after a transfer window which has already seen plenty of activity ahead of their return to English football's second tier for the first time in 44 years.

Backed by Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the club has already signed New Zealand international defender Liberato Cacace from Empoli alongside Josh Windass on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, striker Ryan Hardie and midfielders George Thomason and Lewis O'Brien have also signed for the Welsh club.

Wrexham reached out to former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen but talks have not progressed to an advanced stage.

Parkinson's squad will get the new season underway with a trip to Southampton on Aug. 9.