Sarina Wiegman danced on stage with her favourite artist Burna Boy. Getty

The Lionesses' parade for their second-successive Euros triumph drew tens of thousands of fans to the streets of London. It was an occasion to remember for manager Sarina Wiegman in particular, after she was treated to a surprise performance by her favourite artist Burna Boy.

The England players made their way down The Mall in central London on an open-top bus, with fans lining the path on either side. They went onto stage in front of Buckingham Palace, for a celebratory ceremony hosted by former England defender Alex Scott.

A visibly emotional Leah Williamson addressed the crowd, calling it "one of the best things we've been a part of." The mic was then passed on to Wiegman, who has now won three successive Euros.

The Dutch manager is a well noted Burna Boy fan, and loudly bellowed "Oh no way" onto the mic when Scott announced that the Grammy-winning Nigerian artist will be performing.

Burna Boy walked on stage and shared a hug with a shocked Wiegman, before performing his song "For my hand." It's a song that Wiegman has previously admitted was her most listened to song in 2023.

The typically collected Wiegman let go off all inhibition as she danced on stage with Burna Boy, with the players taking pictures of the unlikely duo.

The Nigerian artist wasn't the only musical act of the day. Heather Small performed her song "Proud" that featured heavily in the England dressing room through the tournament.