Everton have signed teenage left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Aznou joins for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million ($10.7m) and will provide competition for Vitaliy Mykolenko following the departure of Ashley Young this summer.

The 19-year-old has three caps for Morocco but was also eligible for Spain, having been born in Barcelona before coming through the famous La Masia academy.

Bayern beat a host of clubs across Europe to his signature in 2022, although he only made two Bundesliga appearances for the German giants. He impressed on loan at Real Valladolid last season, playing 13 games in LaLiga.

"I'm so happy to be here. I'm so proud to be part of this team," Aznou said upon joining David Moyes' Everton.

Adam Aznou featured for Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup but has now joined Everton. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

"The project they gave me is really good. The Premier League is the best league in the world so I'm really excited to start.

"[Moyes] talked with me, he spoke with me about the team and how he wants me. So I decided directly when I spoke with him.

"I decided really quickly because of the words he gave me. He gave me confidence, so I decided to sign."

Aznou becomes Everton's fourth summer arrival after midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, striker Thierno Barry and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Everton have preseason fixtures against West Ham United, Manchester United and Roma before their Premier League opener against Leeds United on Aug. 18.